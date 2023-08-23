Summer barbecue picnic – Saturday, Aug. 26, 4:30-6 p.m., Casco Village Church, 941 Meadow Road, Casco. Chicken, pork, burgers, hot dogs, baked beans, vegetables, watermelon and ice cream sundaes. $10, $5 ages 8 and under.
Haddock supper buffet – Saturday, Aug. 26, 5 p.m., Living Waters Church, 197 Parker Farm Road, Buxton. Suggested donation: $10, $5 children, $20 family. Takeout available.
Free community meal – Wednesday, Aug. 30, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. Face masks and social distancing.
