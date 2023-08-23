Free school

meals for all

Westbrook School Nutrition Director Mary Emerson announced that all city schools are participating in the Community Eligibility Provision to offer free meals to all students.

Household applications may not be required to receive free meals this year, but forms, similar to applications, are distributed by the school to collect household income data for other programs that require this information, such as federal title programs.

The funding form can be completed online at westbrookschools.schoollunchapp.com.

For additional information, contact Emerson at 591-6054 or email emersonm@westbrookschools.org.

Legion Post 62

meetings resume

After a summer break, the Stephen W. Manchester Post 62 of the American Legion will resume monthly meetings beginning with one at 6 p.m. Sept. 6 at its headquarters at 17 Dunn St.

A meal provided by Profenno’s Pizzeria and Pub will be served at 7 p.m. A guest speaker will present after dinner, followed by regular Post business.

For more information, contact the Post at 856-7152 or manchesterpost62@gmail.com.

Hayter children fund

reaches over $50,500

A fund drive for the children of Brittney Cockrell and Michael Hayter, who were shot to death June 19 in downtown Westbrook, has reached more than $50,560 with 548 donations as of Aug. 21.

The goal is $250,000. For more information or to donate, search for Mattie Belle and Mason Hayter at gofundme.com.

Concerts

More free community concerts will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, with Masterstroke, a Queen tribute band, at Vallee Square, and Green Heron at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, at the Conant Homestead, 89 Conant St., with a $10-$15 suggested donation.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on Aug. 29, 1973, that Carol Whitzell, daughter of George Whitzell of Brown Street, was learning at the Regional Vocational Technical Center at Westbrook High School how to serve as a cashier. She was a senior and part-time employee at Bradlees.

