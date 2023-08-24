On Aug. 22, Cape Elizabeth town officials announced that the town had received an $11,935 dividend check from the Maine Municipal Association to recognize its good performance and loss prevention programs.

The MMA has three self-funded pools for municipal entities in Maine, including the Workers’ Compensation Fund, the Property and Casualty Pool and the Unemployment Compensation Fund.

Each program is overseen by a governing board of elected and appointed municipal officials, and at its May meeting, the board approved another dividend distribution.

This year, the Workers’ Compensation Fund has distributed $725,000 in dividends and the Property Casualty Pool has distributed nearly $600,000. Payments are made directly to MMA members, including Cape Elizabeth. To learn more, visit memun.org.

