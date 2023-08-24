SACO, ME (August 24, 2023) – Saco & Biddeford Savings, a leading community bank in Maine, is proud to announce its donation of $50,000 to Hospice of Southern Maine’s Gosnell House Sustainability Project. This significant contribution aims to support Hospice of Southern Maine’s ongoing efforts to create a sustainable and energy-efficient facility for their patients and families.

The Gosnell House, located in Scarborough, Maine, has been providing compassionate end-of-life care for almost two decades. Recognizing the importance of their mission, Saco & Biddeford Savings has made it a priority to invest in initiatives that positively impact the community.

Through this substantial donation, Saco & Biddeford Savings intends to help enhance the sustainability of the Gosnell House. The funds will be utilized to implement various environmentally friendly measures, including the installation of energy-efficient heating and cooling systems as well as exterior LED lighting throughout the premises.

“Saco & Biddeford Savings is dedicated to giving back to the communities we serve,” said Mark Jones, President of Saco & Biddeford Savings and Hospice of Southern Maine Board Member. “We are honored to support Hospice of Southern Maine’s Gosnell House Sustainability Project and contribute to creating a more eco-friendly environment for staff, patients and their loved ones during such a significant and heartfelt time in their lives.”

Hospice of Southern Maine greatly appreciates the support from Saco & Biddeford Savings. This donation will not only help reduce the Gosnell House’s carbon footprint but also ensure a comfortable and nurturing environment for patients seeking end-of-life care.

“We are incredibly grateful for Saco & Biddeford Savings Charitable Foundation’s commitment to our organization and our Gosnell Memorial Hospice House Sustainability Project,” said Daryl Cady, CEO of Hospice of Southern Maine. “Their contribution will have a lasting impact, allowing us to provide sustainable and compassionate care to patients and their families.”

Saco & Biddeford Savings remains dedicated to making a positive difference in the lives of its neighbors. This donation to the Gosnell House Sustainability Project is part of the bank’s ongoing efforts to support local organizations that enhance the well-being of the community.

For more information on Hospice of Southern Maine, including how you can donate, visit them online at https://hospiceofsouthernmaine.org.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: