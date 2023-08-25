BASEBALL

Friday’s scheduled Eastern League game between the Portland Sea Dogs and Richmond Flying Squirrels was postponed because of rain and will be made up Sunday as part of a doubleheader, starting at 1 p.m. at Hadlock Field.

The Sea Dogs were scheduled to wear Maine Clambakes uniforms Friday night, but instead will do so in Sunday’s doubleheader opener.

TRACK AND FIELD

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS: Noah Lyles won the 200-meter world title in 19.52 seconds in Budapest, Hungary, becoming the first man to complete the 100-200 sprint double at worlds since Usain Bolt did it for the third and final time in 2015.

It was Lyles’ third straight world championship at 200 meters and cemented him as the man to beat at both distances at the Paris Olympics.

In the women’s 200, Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson ran the second fastest time in history, a 21.41, to take her second straight world title. She beat American Gabby Thomas by .4 seconds and three steps, with Sha’Carri Richardson taking bronze to go with her gold in the 100.

Lyles sling-shotted around the bend to overtake and beat Erriyon Knighton by .23 seconds, holding off any thought of a true rivalry with the 19-year-old American for another year.

Yulimar Rojas, the Venezuelan world-record holder who has won every major championship in women’s triple jump since 2019, was languishing in eighth place and down to her last jump before she went 49 feet, 53/4 inches to capture her fourth straight world title.

GOLF

EUROPEAN TOUR: Alexander Bjork, Nicolai Hojgaard and Ludvig Aberg delivered strong Ryder Cup auditions at the Czech Masters in Vysoky Ujezd, Czech Republic.

Playing alongside European team captain Luke Donald, the No. 103-ranked Bjork shot a bogey-free 6-under 66 to take a one-stroke lead at 13 under after the second round.

Hojgaard and Aberg, two of the hottest young European players, were grouped with one of Donald’s assistants, Francesco Molinari, and shot 67 and 66, respectively.

SOCCER

WOMEN’S WORLD RANKINGS: Women’s World Cup winner Spain rose to No. 2 in the FIFA rankings published Friday, with the United States falling off the top spot for the first time in more than six years.

Sweden, which lost to Spain in the semifinals, tops the rankings. The U.S. dropped to No. 3.

England, which lost to Spain in the final, stayed at No. 4. France is No. 5, and Germany dropped to sixth from second after failing to advance from the group stage.

AUTO RACING

FORMULA ONE: AlphaTauri driver Daniel Ricciardo will miss this weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix after fracturing his left hand in a crash during practice.

Ricciardo will be replaced by reserve driver Liam Lawson, a 21-year-old New Zealander who is set to make his F1 debut.

