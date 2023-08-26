FOOTBALL Coach: Brendan Scully (first year) 2022 record: 1-7 (no playoffs) Top returning players: Jack Caron (Senior), Nevan Hanson (Senior), Miles Hibbard (Senior), Pedro Lombi (Senior), Archie Rubin (Senior), Tavian Lauture (Junior), DeShawn Lamour (Junior), Cristiano Silva (Junior), Joey Foley (Sophomore)

Pivotal games: Sept. 1 @ Marshwood, Sept. 15 BIDDEFORD, Sept. 22 @ Kennebunk, Sept. 29 FALMOUTH, Oct. 6 @ Massabesic

Coach’s comment: “So far, so good this preseason. The guys are learning new terminology and getting better. We have some talented kids. Six seniors and a bunch of younger guys. We’ll be a spread team, but we’ll run some old-school offense too. We’ll take it one week at a time and see how the guys improve. Class B South is pretty balanced. We want this year to be about growth and being as competitive as possible.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Since Greg Stilphen stepped down as coach following the 2010 season, the Rams had had seven coaches in just over a decade, but while change has been a constant with the Deering program, the hope is with Scully’s arrival as the eighth coach in that span that the Rams will soon be able to return to the competitive form they once enjoyed. Scully spent a decade as an assistant at Lawrence, then coached Noble for five seasons (going 26-20) before becoming the athletic director at Massabesic. Scully is now full-time at Deering, as a coach and teacher, and he believes he will soon have the Rams on the winning track.

Lauture, who saw limited time last year, will be the quarterback. Caron (a captain) and Foley will be lead running backs. Junior Santino Cavallaro will be a force as well. Through the air, Lauture can look for Hibbard, Lombi and sophomore Dom Bixler. The line features Lamour (a captain), Hanson, Rubin and Silva.

On defense, the line is led by Hanson, Lamour, Lombi and Silva. The linebacking corps features Caron, Cavallaro and Rubin. Bixler, Foley and Lauture will make up a potentially solid secondary.

Deering remains in Class B South, a region that doesn’t appear to have a powerhouse team. The Rams have the potential to come of age, gain confidence and earn some wins as the season goes on. It won’t be overnight process, but the program is on the right track and if all goes well, Scully’s first year could even result in a playoff berth. Even better days are on the horizon.

BOYS’ SOCCER

Coach: Joel Costigan (13th year, 102-57-19 overall record)

2022 record: 11-3-2 (lost, 1-0, to Windham in Class A South semifinals)

Top returning players: Chandrel Laza (Senior), Nick Simon Mboumba (Senior), Ethan Fisher (Junior), Alberto Lucas-Bayata (Junior), Peter Sargent (Junior)

Pivotal games: Aug. 31 @ Falmouth, Sept. 5 CHEVERUS, Sept. 21 @ South Portland, Sept. 30 SCARBOROUGH, Oct. 10 GORHAM, Oct. 12 PORTLAND, Oct. 17 @ Gorham

Coach’s comment: “Our program numbers have returned to pre-pandemic form. We have a tough schedule, but we have a strong group of returners and newcomers and our captains are focused, responsible and determined, ensuring that our guys are successful on and off the field.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Deering enjoyed a triumphant season in 2022, reaching the semifinals for the first time in eight years before losing a heartbreaker to Windham. The Rams lost some talent to graduation, including all-stars Celda Mouckala, Patricio Mowa and Adilson Vidal, but return plenty of firepower and should be among the top teams in Class A South again.

Mboumba is a top player on the forward line. He’s scored eight goals and had eight assists over the past two seasons. Fisher, Laza (12 assists in his career) and Sargent will be strong in the midfield, where they are joined by senior Benedito Nzeza. Alberto Lucas-Bayata is a top returning defender. Abdallah Al Hussaini and Adao Lufumbo were vying for the goalkeeping spot at press time.

Deering will give the opposition fits with its skill, smarts and athleticism. If the Rams can score key goals at key times like they did a year ago, they’ll be in line to do big things again when the playoffs arrive.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

Coach: Paul Cameron (third year, 8-19-2)

2022 record: 4-9-1 (No playoffs)

Top returning players: Sophie Hill (Senior), Grace Marino (Senior), Shay Rosenthal (Senior), Elsa Freeman (Junior), Mya Landry (Junior)

Pivotal games: Sept. 6 GORHAM, Sept. 22 PORTLAND, Sept. 27 WINDHAM, Sept. 29 @ Cheverus, Oct. 2 FALMOUTH, Oct. 4 @ South Portland, Oct. 6 SCARBOROUGH

Coach’s comment: “We hope to build on last year. Last year we were young with just one senior, and had lots of juniors and sophomores that gained good experience. Our goal is to make playoffs.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Deering fell just short of the postseason last year, but with some strong talent returning, including one of the state’s elite players, the Rams believe they make a move up the competitive ladder this fall.

Freeman, who has been selected for the Olympic Development Program, was a first-team league all-star and an All-State selection a year ago after scoring a team-high 18 goals. She’ll be a force up front and will force opposing defenses to commit multiple players to hold her in check. Probably to no avail. Marino is another forward to watch. Rosenthal is a top midfielder. Landry (a second-team league all-star in 2022) anchors the defense with help from Neves in front of Hill, who will be in goal.

Deering has the pieces in place to surprise some folks in the weeks to come. The Rams hope to win the games they should, then give the traditional powers a scare. Freeman will score a lot of goals and if the rest of the team shows steady improvement, the sky is the limit.

FIELD HOCKEY (co-op with Portland)

Coach: Kristen Rogers (first year)

2022 record: 0-14 (No playoffs)

Top returners: Ainsley Dunn (Senior), Gabi Harrigan (Senior), Hannah Hawkes (Senior), Erin Winship (Senior), Ruby Chase (Junior), Leah Sigfridson (Junior), Maya Zager (Junior). Emma Walsh (Sophomore)

Pivotal games: Sept. 6 BONNY EAGLE, Sept. 7 @ South Portland/Westbrook, Oct. 3 @ Bonny Eagle, Oct. 11 SOUTH PORTLAND/WESTBROOK



Coach’s comment: “I’m eager for this season because I truly have a well-rounded team. We have smart, capable and skilled players who are knowledgeable and able to play multiple positions. This season is really going to be about starting strong, building confidence and putting together all of our individual strengths so the puzzle pieces fit just right. When we get the combinations right on the field and things start to gel, it’s really, really fun field hockey to watch. This group is hungry and I’m really excited to see what they do this season.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: The Portland/Deering co-op team begins a new era this season as after longtime coach Beth Arsenault stepped down, Rogers, the junior varsity coach for the past eight years, takes over. Rogers played for the Bulldogs and also coached at Greely. She inherits a team that’s ready to win some games and make a move up the standings.

Walsh was a first-team league all-star, as well as All-State a year ago after facing and stopping a ton of shots in goal. She’ll be the anchor this time around and will keep the squad in games. Defensively, Walsh will be supported by Chase, Winship and senior Fiona Johnson. The midfield boasts Chase, Sigfridson, Zager and senior Kaitlin Vigue. Top scorers project to be Dunn, Harrigan (an honorable mention all-star last season) and Hawkes. Vigue and juniors Caitlin Rohde and Lucy Susen hope to contribute as well. Juniors Erin Bower and Jojo Philbrook and sophomores Solera Bailey and Avery Black are other players to watch.

Portland/Deering hasn’t been able to produce many victories in recent seasons (just one since becoming a co-op program in 2019), but with a new start and some promising pieces in place, that should begin to turn around this season. With Walsh holding the opposition at bay, if Portland/Deering can generate consistent offense, it has what it takes to be a surprise team.

VOLLEYBALL

Coach: Nika Francois (fifth year, 27-33 overall record)

2022 record: 9-7 (Lost, 3-0, to eventual champion Biddeford in Class A state quarterfinals)

Top returning players: Isabelle Adji (Senior), Lara Gin (Senior), Maya Gayle (Senior), Maddie Lombard (Senior)

Pivotal matches: Sept. 6 GORHAM, Sept. 19 CHEVERUS, Oct. 5 FALMOUTH, Oct. 10 @ Biddeford, Oct. 12 @ Portland

Coach’s comment: “The level of talent I have this year is exceptional. I cannot wait for others to see the hard work and efforts my girls have been putting in throughout the year to improve their skills. My goals are to continue to foster the development of a positive and strong mental attitude on and off the court. We have become a top tier program in our league in the last few years and I expect this season to be a phenomenal one.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Deering has made the playoffs in five of the past six non-COVID seasons and this fall, the Rams don’t just expect to make the postseason, they hope to make a deep run.

Deering returns Gin, the school’s Fall Athlete of the Year in 2022. Gin was a first-team league all-star last season and is a top hitter. Gayle (hitter) and Lombard (blocker) both made the second-team a year ago and will further strengthen the squad. Adji (opposite) is another key returner. She was an honorable mention last year. Several newcomers will help the cause as well. That group includes junior blocker Nola Delcourt, junior setter Shea Fenton, sophomore hitter Caroline Chong and sophomore defensive specialist Hilina Gugsa.

The Rams are eager to measure themselves against the elite teams in Class A. A strong season and a return to the playoffs are a given. This team might just stay awhile when the postseason begins.

CROSS COUNTRY

Coaches:

(Boys) Gerry Myatt (20th year)

(Girls) Maria Curit (first year)

2022 results:

(Boys) 14th @ Class A state meet

(Girls) DNQ for Class A state meet

Top returners:

(Boys) Sam Anderson (Senior), Max Stratton (Senior), Asa Tussing (Junior), Ellis Wood (Sophomore)

(Girls) Zabel Kasabian (Junior)

Coach Curit’s comment: “The boys are returning our top four runners from last season and hope to be competitive once again, adding some new strong runners to the mix. The girls hope to grow the program and compete each week.

The Forecaster’s forecast: Deering has some talented runners to watch this fall. The boys’ squad returns state meet scorers Anderson (47th), Wood (57th), Stratton (60th) and Tussing (67th). That’s a strong nucleus and if this group shows improvement, making it back to states is a realistic goal. The girls’ team remains small, but has some promise. Kasabian had the 57th-best time at last year’s regional meet and hopes to improve. Sophomore Laura Callaghan and freshman Delaney Goodwin are new to the team and should help the cause. If another runner or two emerges, the Rams could be in for a fine season. Even a first trip to states since 2018 is within reach. GOLF

Coach: Jemal Murph (first year) 2022 results: (DNQ for Class A state match)

Top returners: Andrew Burke (Senior), Jackson Forrest (Senior), Grayson Frothingham (Senior), Trip Marston (Senior) Coach’s comment: “My expectations this year is for each and every golfer to compete at the highest level they can.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Deering looks to improve this fall under a new coach. The Rams will be led by seniors Burke, Forrest, Frothingham and Marston. Juniors Zachary Ayan and Tanner Knights, sophomores Emmett Brady and Austin Sprague and freshmen Yadier Lorda-Flores and Jackson Nalli round out a promising roster. Deering has its hands full in a tough division, but should show steady improvement and be at its best when it matters most come qualifying time.

