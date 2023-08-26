FOOTBALL

Coach: Paul St. Pierre (eighth year, 33-30 overall record, one state championship)

2022 record: (6-4, Lost, 28-21, to Lisbon in Class D state semifinals)

Top returning players: Cooper DeLois (Senior), Adam Michaud (Senior), Noah Michaud (Senior), Jacob Benjamin (Junior), Teddy Peters (Junior), Lincoln Petrillo (Junior), Jacob Sawyer (Junior), David Ulrickson (Junior)

Pivotal games: Sept. 1 WINTHROP, Sept. 9 LISBON, Sept. 22 POLAND, Oct. 13 @ Foxcroft Academy, Oct. 20 CAPE ELIZABETH

Coach’s comment: “We lost a lot of guys to graduation, so a lot of guys are stepping into new roles. We’ve been competitive, but we’re not consistent yet. We’re still trying to find the right mix of players. There are a lot of question marks. It’s been an educational experience for the players and for the coaches. We need some game experience to be more consistent. It might take a little time, but we do have some speed and skill. I do think we’ll be competitive.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Freeport has been very competitive since moving to Class D, but graduation took a big toll, as league all-stars Aidan Heath, Jordan Knighton, Cort Lefebvre, Max Peters and Nick White led the list of those who departed. The Falcons are in a building mode, but they believe that when they put it all together, they will still be a factor come playoff-time.

Teddy Peters takes over as quarterback after playing wide receiver a year ago. DeLois, along with Adam Michaud and Noah Michaud, project to do the majority of rushing. Juniors Colby Bourgoin and Drew O’Hara and sophomores Ben Bolduc and Dietrich Schulz will also be part of the ground attack. Through the air, Peters can look for Ulrickson and senior Connor Slocum, who didn’t play a year ago. Freeport has some talent on the line. Benjamin, who is out for the start of the year with an injury, Petrillo, Sawyer and junior Karver Jordan will all play key roles. The Falcons will turn to senior Rosie Panenka, the soccer, ice hockey and softball standout, to do the place-kicking this fall.

On defense, the line consists of Benjamin, Petrillo and Schulz. DeLois, O’Hara and Slocum are top linebackers. In the secondary, Freeport will rely on DeLois, Ulrickson and both Michauds.

The Falcons can do a lot of things well, they just need to build up some confidence and have some younger players get accustomed to playing at the varsity level. This team won’t lack for explosiveness or athleticism. Opposing teams would be wise to get Freeport early because by year’s end, it will be a very formidable foe.

BOYS’ SOCCER

Coach: Bob Strong (sixth year, 41-24-12 overall record)

2022 record: 7-5-4 (Lost, 5-1, to eventual state champion Yarmouth in Class B South quarterfinals)

Top returning players: Gordie Foye (Senior), Ivan Lyons (Senior), Max Maneikis (Senior), Will Maneikis (Senior), Garrett Ritcheson (Senior), Thomas Roy (Senior), Owen Ruseicki (Senior), Harry Walker (Senior)

Pivotal games: Sept. 5 @ NYA, Sept. 12 CAPE ELIZABETH, Sept. 14 @ Greely, Sept. 19 YORK, Sept. 26 @ Yarmouth, Oct. 3 @ Waynflete, Oct. 5 @ York, Oct. 10 YARMOUTH, Oct. 12 @ Cape Elizabeth



Coach’s comment: “Despite losing 13 graduates, we return an athletic and experienced group of seniors who intend on making every game a challenge for our opponents.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Freeport made a seventh straight postseason trip a year ago, but for the third consecutive time, had no answers for Yarmouth when it mattered most. Graduation hit the program hard, as standout Alex Graver and all-star Bobby Strong led the list of departures. The Falcons have some holes to fill, but there’s a lot of promise on this roster and by season’s end, they’re going to be a team that no one wants to face.

The offense figures to be paced by Lyons, Ritcheson, Rusiecki, Emmanuel Ekogha and Sam Morris. Foye, Max Maneikis, Will Maneikis, Roy and Walker are other top returners. Sophomore Mason Vintner will be in goal. He’s backed up by freshman Joe Morris. Sophomores Jack Brogan and Ben Richards and freshman Dylan Meinert are key newcomers.

Freeport has its hands full with a daunting schedule and there will be a learning curve, but Strong will figure it out and make the most of what he has to work with. The Falcons could be one of the surprise, feel-good stories by the time all is said and done.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

Coach: David Intraversato (sixth year, 38-30-5 overall record)

2022 record: 7-8-1 (Lost, 2-0, to eventual champion Yarmouth in Class B South quarterfinals)



Top returning players: Luci Bourgeois (Senior), Maya Carignan (Senior), Taryn Curry (Senior), Rosie Panenka (Senior), Pearl Peterson (Senior), Rosie St. Cyr (Senior), Celia Cobb (Junior), Kenzie Cochran (Junior), Silvi Strong (Sophomore)

Pivotal games: Sept. 5 NYA, Sept. 12 @ Cape Elizabeth, Sept. 14 GREELY, Sept. 19 @ York, Sept. 23 WAYNFLETE, Sept. 26 YARMOUTH, Oct. 5 YORK, Oct. 10 @ YARMOUTH, Oct. 12 @ Cape Elizabeth

Coach’s comment: “We’re playing a more competitive schedule this year than in the past which will play in our favor for Heal Points and the competition will help us get stronger. We must split with the top tier teams like Yarmouth, Cape, Greely and York. If we stay confident, trust the process and work hard, we should come out of that span of games in good shape. My hope and expectation for the season are for us to play a very defensive minded game. We have to stop teams from getting easy looks and make it difficult for them get shots. Our back four is very experienced and with (Amanda) Panciocco leading in the goal, we hope to shut teams down. We will get our shots offensively, I can only hope they find the back of the net. This team has 10 returning seniors to provide the leadership we need to be successful. I know we will be competitive and we are built for a playoff run if we want it. That’s up to us.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: The Falcons are hoping for bigger things this season and behind some solid veterans, and some promising new players, the sky is the limit for this group, even though it resides in a most challenging region.

Offensively, Peterson (six goals, two assists in 2022) and Strong (three goals, six assists) are top returners up front. The midfield features Bourgeois, St. Cyr and Panenka, who will also moonlight as the football team’s placekicker this autumn. Juniors Lana DiRusso and Lucy Riggs will provide depth in the midfield. Freshman Braelynn Coons and Ella Tracy are new to the team and should do their share of scoring as well. In the back, Carignan and Curry were both second team all-conference selections a year ago. They’ll anchor the defense along with Cobb and Cochran in front of senior Amanda Panciocco, who could be one of the league’s top keepers. Sophomore Nora Eames and freshman Karleigh Costello were also vying at press time to see time between the pipes.

This squad features multiple players who enjoyed great success last school year in ice hockey (on a state runner-up team) and lacrosse (on a championship team). This fall, Freeport hopes to do big things in soccer and if it can go toe-to-toe with the perennial powers, come late-October, anything is possible.

FIELD HOCKEY

Coach: Marcia Wood (11th year, 88-59-7 overall record)

2022 record: 13-4-1 (Lost, 1-0, to Lawrence in Class B state final)

Top returning players: Lilia Collard (Senior), Ellie Foss (Senior), Sydney Gelhar (Junior), Anna Maschino (Junior), Lizalyn Boudreau (Sophomore), Emily Groves (Sophomore), Reed Proscia (Sophomore)

Pivotal games: Sept. 1 YARMOUTH, Sept. 5 @ York, Sept. 9 @ Brunswick, Sept. 28 YORK, Sept. 30 MT. ARARAT, Oct. 2 @ Leavitt, Oct. 13 @ Cape Elizabeth

Coach’s comment: “We’re very excited. We have high hopes after last year. We return a majority of our team. We only have two seniors, but it’s been fun watching the younger players come into their own. Now, we have playing experience and more importantly, state game experience. We should be really good for a few years if we keep progressing. We want to go as deep as possible, but we know that teams will play their ‘A’ game against us.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Freeport enjoyed a magical ride last fall, avenging a pair of regular season overtime setbacks with a decisive semifinal round win at Cape Elizabeth before stunning perennial powerhouse York in the regional final to win Class B South for the first time. While the Falcons weren’t able to capture the program’s first title, they served notice that they’ll be back and if their young players continue to improve, that next time they won’t be denied.

Groves was sensational as a freshman, leading the team with 24 goals and making the All-Conference and All-State teams. Groves will be the top scoring threat again, but she has company in Maschino, a captain, who scored in penalty corners to stun York in the regional final, Foss, a captain, Proscia, Boudreau and new sophomore Kam Lizotte. Boudreau, a second-team all-star in 2022, will also play an integral role in moving the ball up the field. Defensively, Collar and Gelhar, the other captains, will help break in new sophomore goalie Maddie Kryzak, who replaces big-game standout Piper Williams.

The Falcons won’t be able to sneak up on anyone this season, but they won’t need to. This squad came of age faster than expected a year ago and knows how to win on any stage, big or small. If the hunger and commitment to improve remain, the sky is the limit. After falling one goal shy of a history-making victory last year, Freeport might just take that final step this time around.

CROSS COUNTRY

Coach: Matt Greear (second year)

2022 results:

(Boys) Class B state champions

(Girls) 4th @ Class B state meet

Top returners:

(Boys) Will Spaulding (Senior), Teo Steverlynck-Horne (Senior), Porter Towne (Senior), Owen Dawson (Junior), Conner Smith (Junior), Alex Gilbert (Sophomore)

(Girls) Caroline Carter (Senior), Josie Spaulding (Junior), Lilah Hall (Sophomore), Lucy Huggett (Sophomore), Laurel Wight (Sophomore)

Coach’s comment: “ Our expectations this season are quite simple. We want to have fun, stay healthy, improve, qualify for states and run well enough to finish near the top. We have a great balance of older and younger runners. They’re all eager to compete and learn, so that excites the coaching staff.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Freeport has as strong a program across the board as anyone in the state and more triumph should be in store this fall.

The boys’ squad is defending another state title and while the departure of superstar Henry Horne will be felt, there is enough talent in reserve to make another run at the top spot. Returning scorers from last year’s state meet include Spaulding (third in Class B a year ago), Steverlynck-Horne (ninth), Gilbert (10th) and Smith (11th). That solid nucleus is joined by sophomore Brady Webber and freshmen Ian Guzman, Marsden Shetterly and Mungu Tussing. While the likes of Greely and York stand in the way during the regular season and at regionals and several other potential speed bumps await at states, there’s more than enough depth, skill and speed for the Falcons to produce another memorable finish.

On the girls’ side, Freeport is coming off its best state meet showing in nearly a decade and is hoping for more of the same. The Falcons return state meet scorers Huggett (13th), Hall (20th), Carter (21st) and Wight (26th). Spaulding came in 29th but her score wasn’t factored in. That’s a strong start and when you mix in senior Evelyn Costigan and freshmen Bela Bukaty and Ella Oshetski, you have to believe that Freeport will be strong all season and will be in the hunt for postseason glory.

GOLF

Coach: Jason Ouellette (fifth year, one state championship)

2022 results: Did not qualify for Class B state match

Top returners: Connor Bowen (Senior), Dylan Foerster (Senior), Reece Perry (Senior), Rylan Siegel (Senior), Eli Spaulding (Senior), Ava Stone (Senior), Terrence Snow (Junior), Gavin Konecki (Sophomore)

Coach’s comment: “Luckily, we didn’t lose any key members of the team from last year and with some new additions to the team, I’m hopeful that we can be back in the mix when it comes to the state championship. We have more depth this year and it is going to be difficult to pick my six for each match because they are all very close to each other in terms of scoring so far. If our team plays to its potential, we can be in the mix at the end of the season.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Freeport didn’t make it to states as a team a year ago, but a couple individuals turned heads. This time around, the Falcons will be among the best teams in the conference and if they play well at the qualifier, they could make a run at a team state title before all is said and done.

Spaulding repeated as the Class B individual state champion last fall, shooting an 18-hole round of 72. Spaulding went on to win the New England title as well and he’ll be tough to dethrone. Perry, who made a hole-in-one at last year’s individual state match, and Foerster shoot in the low-40s. Konecki shoots in the mid-40s. Also looking to join in on the fun will be Bowen, Siegel, Snow and Stone.

Freeport has a lot of interchangeable parts with a superstar leading the way. That could all add up to a most memorable campaign.

