FOOTBALL

Coach: Peter Cekutis (first year)

2022 record: 10-1 (Lost, 43-0, to Leavitt in Class C South Final)

Top returning players: Mike Foley (Senior), Brendan Guthrie (Senior), Jake Leiss (Senior), Ceroi Mello (Senior)

Pivotal games: Sept. 8 LEAVITT, Sept. 15 CHEVERUS, Oct. 13 @ Wells

Coach’s comment: “The preseason is going great. The kids have adjusted well to the coaching change. It’s a fun group of kids. A great senior class. They’re very hardworking. Numbers are definitely a challenge for us. We’re working on building the program back up. We’ll have some very competitive games. Staying healthy will be the biggest thing for us. If we can stay healthy, we have the talent to be successful. We have the ability to play deep into November.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Cape Elizabeth was the second-best team in Class C and possibly a top five team in the state a year ago, but that wasn’t enough to get the Capers past Leavitt to give them a chance to repeat as champions. Sean Green, who put the program over the top, stepped down as coach after the season (he’s now at Portland) and Cekutis comes in to replace him. Cekutis played for Windham and was a longtime assistant coach to Matt Perkins at his alma mater. He takes over a squad that is small in numbers, but still boasts a lot of firepower.

The departure of Fitzpatrick Trophy finalist Nick Laughlin will certainly be felt, but some key skill players return. Leading the way is Foley, who played quarterback during an all-star campaign in 2022. He’ll be in an H-back role this time around and will have the ball in his hands often. Junior Brady Inman takes over under center. Mello, projected to be the lead running back, is sidelined by injury, but Cekutis hopes to have him back by the end of the regular season. In Mello’s stead, look for junior Danny Gray to get a lot of carries. Through the air, Inman can look for senior Tom Hennessey (also the team’s placekicker), senior J.J. Schultzel and speedy junior Logan McVeigh. Guthrie (a first-team league all-star last season) and Leiss are the top linemen. Juniors Tyler Grenata and Nick Wellman will be factors in the trenches as well.

The Capers’ defense is led by Guthrie (a first-team linebacker last season) and Hennessey (second-team cornerback). Grenata and Wellman will help hold the line up front. Guthrie is joined in the linebacking corps by Gray, Leiss and Schultzel. Inman and Foley are other defensive backs to watch.

Cape Elizabeth is still chasing Leavitt and there are several other tough tests on the schedule. The Capers’ depth will be tested in the weeks to come, but the team’s promise is undeniable. If Cape Elizabeth can hold the fort until Mello returns, it could be ready to peak when the playoffs begin and no one will want to see the full-strength Capers lining up across the field.

BOYS’ SOCCER

Coach: Ben Raymond (18th year, 151-84-30 overall record)

2022 record: 15-1-1 (Lost, 3-2, to eventual state champion Yarmouth in Class B South Final)

Top returning players: Sam Cochran (Senior), Grant Kelley (Senior), Keegan Lathrop (Senior), Charlie Song (Senior), Alex van Huystee (Senior), Tully Haydar (Junior), Cam Leonhirth (Junior), Henry Moore (Junior)

Pivotal games: Sept. 2 @ York, Sept. 7 GREELY, Sept. 14 YARMOUTH, Sept. 21 YORK, Sept. 29 @ Brunswick, Oct. 5 @ Greely, Oct. 7 WAYNFLETE, Oct. 16 @ Yarmouth

Coach’s comment: “We were definitely the best team at times last year, but we couldn’t finish. We lost six starters but we have a lot of good guys coming back. We’re looking good, looking forward to the season. We have guys who have big game experience. We’ll have a lot of possession and be good with the ball. We have to be better in the offensive third this year and capitalize when we have opportunities. They guys are excited. They know where they want to go.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Cape Elizabeth enjoyed its best season in decades last fall, but ultimately, its quest for its first Gold Ball this century was dashed in agonizing fashion in the regional final. Graduation claimed regional all-stars Eddie Caldera and Jack Carignan, as well as league all-stars Dimitri Coupe and Phil Coupe, but the Capers return plenty of talent and add some exciting new players, so expect them to make another serious run at the crown.

This year’s offense is led by Cochran, a regional all-star a year ago, considered by many to be the top player in the conference. Cochran will play in the midfield and up top and will be a scoring threat, as will Lathrop and van Huystee. That triumvirate just led the Capers to another lacrosse title last spring. The midfield features Haydar, Kelley and senior Rory O’Grady. Leonhirth, Moore and Song are top defenders. Senior Nathan Ashe will help the back line as well. Seniors Raef Curran and Bobby Offit and junior Cooper Bragg were vying for the goalkeeping spot at press time.

Cape Elizabeth is still trying to end Yarmouth’s dominance of Class B and several other foes will make life difficult in the weeks to come, but these Capers are talented and hungry. After nearly going all the way last fall, this year’s team seeks to finish the job and you have to like their chances.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

Coach: Branden Noltkamper (first year)

2022 record: 15-1 (Lost, 2-1, to York in Class B South semifinals)

Top returning players: Evelyn Agrodnia (Senior), Heather Campbell (Junior), Campbell DeGeorge (Junior), CC Duryee (Junior), Noelle Mallory (Sophomore)

Pivotal games: Sept. 2 @ York, Sept. 7 @ Greely, Sept. 12 FREEPORT, Sept. 14 @ Yarmouth, Sept. 21 YORK, Sept. 30 BRUNSWICK, Oct. 5 GREELY, Oct. 12 @ Freeport, Oct. 17 YARMOUTH

Coach’s comment: “Top to bottom our conference is stacked with talent. You have Yarmouth who are the defending state champions along with Greely and York are always tough to play against. We know every game is going to be competitive and we will need to be at our best if we want to reach our ultimate goal. Expectations are high, but we’re taking it one game at a time.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: For the better part of five seasons, Cape Elizabeth had no peer in Class B South, but the Capers’ three-year title run and 23-game win streak came to a stunning halt last season when the team, decimated by illness, was upset by York in the semifinals. Graduation, as always, took its toll, but the returning players are hungry to return the program to the top and with last year serving as motivation, it’s going to be tough to hold the Capers at bay. This fall, Cape Elizabeth has a new coach, as Noltkamper has replaced the wildly successful Graham Forsyth. Noltkamper coached the Morse girls for five years and led the North Yarmouth Academy boys to the Class D crown a season ago and is hoping to do the same in his new role.

This season, the Capers will again be led by reigning league all-stars and all-state selections Agrodnia, Duryee and Mallory, who had a tremendous freshman campaign. Those three, along with Campbell, project to be top scorers. DeGeorge is another top returner. Freshmen Finley DiGiovanni and Franny Haydar are newcomers to watch. Senior Ellis Piper and freshman Kelsie Law are the options in goal.

Cape Elizabeth is again on the short list of title favorites and no game will be easy. The Capers do get to begin their redemption tour at York and if this team can get off to a strong start, it might just leave last year’s heartbreak in the dust and begin a new run of dominance.

FIELD HOCKEY

Coach: Maura Bisogni (eighth year, 47-50-2 overall record)

2022 record: 13-3 (Lost, 6-2, to Freeport in Class B South semifinals)

Top returning players: Zoe Burgard (Senior), Sophia Chung (Senior), Mia Frost (Senior), Abigail Marks (Senior), Piper Rickman (Senior), Jenna Tuttle (Senior), Lulu Stoecklein (Sophomore)

Pivotal games: Sept. 9 LEAVITT, Sept. 14 @ York, Sept. 23 @ Yarmouth, Sept. 28 GREELY, Oct. 7 @ Greely, Oct. 13 FREEPORT, Oct. 16 YORK

Coach’s comment: “We are anticipating lots of tight games in Class B South and are excited to see Leavitt in the regular season. While we graduated five very strong seniors, including four starters, we do have seven returning starters including our entire defense, goalie included. Our large senior class has held this program together for the past three years and I am excited to see what they do as the leaders this year. We are expecting a lot of close and exciting games and this team has two years of solid experience in those situations.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Cape Elizabeth has won 26 games over the past two seasons, the best two-year stretch in program history. While the Capers weren’t able to get all the way to the state final, they have become a team that no one wants to face and even without standout Grace Gray (last year’s conference Player of the Year) and fellow all-stars Kaitlyn McIntyre and Elle Membrino, will remain a top contender this fall.

The offense will be led by Chung (a second-team all-star last season), Frost and Stoecklein, who had a terrific debut season. The defense features Marks, Rickman and Tuttle in front of Burgard, now in goal for her fourth season. Junior Clio Cook-Sharp hopes to play a bigger role this autumn, while freshman Shylah McVeigh could make an immediate impact in the midfield.

Cape Elizabeth is still chasing perennial powerhouse York and reigning regional champion Freeport. Other potential speed bumps await as well, but this is a group that is used to winning a lot of games. Overlook the Capers at your own peril.

VOLLEYBALL

Coach: Sarah Boeckel (10th year, 115-33 overall record, two state championships)

2022 record: 9-6 (Lost, 3-0, to Mt. Desert Island in Class B state quarterfinals)

Top returning players: Olive Weyrens (Junior), Ava Daviault (Sophomore), Bella Guerin-Brown (Sophomore), Amala Rumma (Sophomore), Chloe Wilson (Sophomore)

Pivotal matches: Sept. 6 FALMOUTH, Sept. 9 MDI, Sept. 14 YORK, Sept. 19 YARMOUTH, Sept. 26 @ Scarborough, Oct. 3 @ Greely, Oct. 5 @York, Oct. 17 @ Yarmouth

Coach’s comment: “We are a very young team with only three seniors. We’re looking forward to growing as a team and getting better every day. I expect us to get stronger and hopefully make a run in the playoffs.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: After four straight trips to the state final, Cape Elizabeth fell short a year ago and while this season, the Capers are very young, anyone writing them off in Class B might be in for a disappointment by the time late-October rolls around.

Weyrens will be a key veteran for this group. Daviault, Guerin-Brown, Rumma and Wilson look to play key roles as well. Several other inexperienced kids will get a chance to make a mark and if a few develop quickly, look for Cape Elizabeth to again be one of the last teams standing.

CROSS COUNTRY

Coach: Andrew Lupien (eighth year w/boys’ team, 10th year w/girls’ team)

2022 results:

(Boys) 12th @ Class B state meet

(Girls) 6th @ Class B state meet

Top returners:

(Boys) Sebastian Hesser (Senior), Finn Morris (Senior), Andrew Perruzzi (Senior), Simon Shyka-Brown (Senior), Alex Emery (Junior), Aidan Morris (Sophomore)

(Girls) Hadley Mahoney (Senior), Ellie Mainville (Senior), Maddie McEvoy (Senior), Emma Young (Senior), Jane Curtis (Junior), Addie Mazzeo (Sophomore)

Coach’s comment: “The girls return their top seven from last season and should be poised for a strong showing. The boys have a strong core of returning runners and a developing group of younger runners.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Cape Elizabeth has qualified both the boys’ and girls’ teams for states every year running for two decades and that trend should continue this fall.

The girls’ squad is led by Mahoney, who came in second at the regional meet before missing states due to illness, and Young, who placed sixth at states last season. They’ll make up a powerful one-two punch. Mainville (34th last year), Curtis (42nd), Mazzeo (51st) and McEvoy also return. Sophomores Hannah Frothingham, Avery Palmore and Addison Young add depth for what should be a team to be reckoned with.

The boys’ team returns state meet scorers Morris (73rd), Shyka-Brown (75th), Perruzzi (77th) and Emery (79th). Hesser and sophomore Liam Nudd will also be near the front of the pack. Seniors Ben Gordon and Oliver Hardin are veterans and Tiger McCormick and Eli Morse will also be vying for spots. The Capers will be one of the stronger teams in the conference when all is said and done.

GOLF

Coach: Dan Sullivan (third year)

2022 results: 2nd @ Class B state match

Coach’s comment: “Our varsity team will be new this season. We graduated most of our players. We have four seniors, but are a young group. We are rebuilding and will do our best to compete during the season and prepare for the qualifier. This group is excited about playing and it should be a fun season.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Cape Elizabeth went 9-1 a year ago and only Leavitt was better at the state match. The Capers were decimated by graduation, as Curtis Sullivan (now playing at Coastal Carolina University), Sam Ludington (Keene State) and Owen Lee (Southern Maine Community College) all departed, along with Antonio Dell’Aquila.

This year’s team will be led by Oscar Pidhajecky and newcomer Josie Sparks. Other players to watch include Colin Blackburn, Finn Brucker, Desmound Gajda, Nathan Hanisko and Bodie Hastings.

While this group is unknown, there is plenty of promise and the hunch here is that as the season progresses, these players will roll into form and will make some noise at the qualifier. Possibly enough to send the Capers to state match yet again.

