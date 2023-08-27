In photos: USM students move into new Portland dorm



Lloyd Johnson, of Monmouth, helps his stepson Matthew Green, left, of Brunswick, carry his belongings to his new dorm at the Portland Commons Residence Hall on the University of Southern Maine’s Portland campus Saturday. Roughly 450 students are moving into the new Portland Commons.



New Portland Commons residents – and family members helping them – crowd into an elevator as students move into the new dorm on Saturday.



Casandra Quinn, of Dixfield, helps her daughter Spencer Decker roll a container full of items to her new dorm room Saturday.



Spencer Decker, right, and her mother, Casandra Quinn, check out Decker’s new apartment in the Portland Commons Residence Hall, which she will share with three other students.



Lilly Carson, a sophomore from Saco, carries a tub of items to her new dorm at the Portland Commons Residence Hall on Saturday.



Students make their way to the new Portland Commons Residence Hall on Saturday.

