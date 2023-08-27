The most recent indictment against former President Trump has him once again playing the victim and pushing the narrative that he is the one being persecuted because he is running for office. His followers take this all in and sympathize with him, “the persecuted one.”

If one observes the various reasons why this is happening, one can only conclude that we have a serious Stockholm Syndrome going on here, where the abused agree with their captor. Let’s be clear – the only real victims here are the American people who nearly had their votes overthrown by Trump and his captives.

Jake Hawkins

Arundel

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: