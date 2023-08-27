The most recent indictment against former President Trump has him once again playing the victim and pushing the narrative that he is the one being persecuted because he is running for office. His followers take this all in and sympathize with him, “the persecuted one.”
If one observes the various reasons why this is happening, one can only conclude that we have a serious Stockholm Syndrome going on here, where the abused agree with their captor. Let’s be clear – the only real victims here are the American people who nearly had their votes overthrown by Trump and his captives.
Jake Hawkins
Arundel
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.