The Brick Store Museum’s mission, according to an Aug. 24 news release, is to ignite personal connections to local history, art and cultures. This fall, the museum invites families to take part in the MemoryLights Project, an installation of globe lights in the museum’s courtyard representing the multi-cultural traditions of memorializing and honoring loved ones and ancestors during the fall season, including All Souls’ Day in November.

To sign up and be part of the installation, community members are encouraged to visit brickstoremuseum.org/memorylights.

Participation starts by ordering a light ($15 donation) to be included in the installation and share a story of a family member you want to honor. The museum staff will install the solar-powered globe lights in the museum’s courtyard.

On Oct. 1, the installation will open to the public and as the evenings grow darker, the MemoryLights will “come alive” to remember the stories of our ancestors and family members. Community members exploring the installation scan a code on each light to read your ancestor’s story. When the installation is taken down in January, participants are welcome to pick up their globe light to keep.

To learn more about the Brick Store Museum and its mission to collect and share the stories of our community, visit the museum Tuesday through Friday (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.), Saturday (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) or Sunday (noon to 4 p.m.); or online at www.brickstoremuseum.org.

Port resident enrolls at James Madison University

Kennebunkport resident Dylan Hurley has enrolled at James Madison University for the fall 2023 semester. Hurley has selected general psychology as a major.

Graves Library announce September activities

*Technology Class: The library’s tiny tech class will cover a small topic leaving time for questions and practice. Participants will explore apps on smartphones. The class is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 11:15 a.m. at Louis T. Graves Memorial Public Library, 18 Maine St., Kennebunkport.

*Wednesday Wonders Early Release: Early-release story time that will feature picture books that celebrate wonders around the world. After the story, participants will have a brief discussion of the book and then a chance to browse other books on the subject. The session is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 6 from 1 to 1:45 p.m.

*C.A.R.E.S.: A monthly discussion with 3 Towns: 1 Community C.A.R.E.S. (Conversation, Advocacy, Resources, Education, Support) is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 7 at 6 p.m. C.A.R.E.S. meets the first Thursday of every month at 6 p.m. at Graves Library for a guest speaker presentation, open discussion, and overdose first aid training.

The discussion is sponsored by Project Alliance Coalition in collaboration with Kennebunkport Public Health, Kennebunk and Kennebunkport police departments, Graves Memorial Library, and Portland Public Health.

For more information, call 967-2778 or visit www.graveslibrary.org.

Woodson and Finley to open fall season of Concerts in West K!

The fall season of the Concerts in West K! series gets underway Sunday, Sept. 10, with a performance by the Portland-based duo of Will Woodson and Caitlin Finley. Woodson (flute, uilleann pipes) and Finley (fiddle) play traditional Irish music that’s grounded in the textures and rhythms of the Irish-American soundscape of the 1920s and ’30s.

With roots in the living Irish musical cultures of Boston, New York City, and Philadelphia, and admiration for the first generation of recorded Irish musicians, the duo conjures up the sounds of the dance halls, vaudeville theaters, and house sessions central to Irish-American music from the first half of the twentieth century. The Woodson-Finley concert takes place from 3 to 5 p.m. at West Kennebunk United Methodist Church, 160 Alfred Road, West Kennebunk.

An East Coast native, Woodson lived in Glasgow, Scotland, and New York City before moving to Portland. According to an Aug. 26 news release, “his flute playing has been heavily influenced by the music of the older generations of North Connacht flute players, particularly those who recorded in America in the 1920s and ’30s. As a piper he has drawn inspiration from the cream of the Irish-American piping tradition of the early 20th century: Patsy Touhey, Michael Carney, Bernard Delaney, and Tom Ennis.”

Woodson has toured extensively with the band Daymark and is active in the Portland and Boston traditional music scenes. He has taught and performed at a number of music festivals and summer schools in North America, including the Boxwood Festival and The Pipers’ Gathering. When he’s not performing and teaching, he keeps busy as a maker of uilleann pipes.

Originally from Philadelphia, Finley, according to the press release, “learned much of her music from the great traditional players in the area, including accordion player Kevin McGillian and flute player Paddy O’Neill. Her playing has also been strongly influenced by the trio of legendary Sligo fiddlers who lived and recorded in New York in the 1920s and ’30s: James Morrison, Paddy Killoran, and Michael Coleman.”

As a teenager, she studied fiddle with Rose Flanagan and Brian Conway, which situated her firmly within the New York Sligo tradition. Finley has performed up and down the East Coast, including frequent appearances alongside Mick Moloney’s Green Fields of America. Since leaving Philadelphia, and before moving to Portland, she lived in New York and Boston, where she played an active part in both cities’ traditional music scenes.

Woodson and Finley began playing together in New York City. They soon established a musical chemistry; a shared aural vocabulary and mental library of influences. A circuit of sessions and gigs between Boston and Portland quickly developed.

Their debut album, “The Glory Reel” (2019) was recorded with contributions from Chris “Junior” Stevens on piano and button accordion. The musicians, according to the press release, “channel their diverse set of influences into punchy, powerful, and joyous music. These same qualities carry over into their live performances.”

The concert takes place Sunday Sept. 10, from 3 to 5 p.m. at West Kennebunk United Methodist Church, 160 Alfred Road in West Kennebunk. Admission to the concert is by donation (suggested at $20). Family discount available by request at the door. Seating is open, on a first-come, first-served basis. Masking recommended. For more information, contact Paul Wells at 207-985-2831.

Full season of Irish music planned in West Kennebunk

Devotees of Irish traditional music will be treated to an all-Irish offering of the Concerts in West K! series this fall. Shows in September, October, and November feature a range of regionally- and internationally-known performers on fiddle, flute, uilleann pipes (Irish bagpipes), and guitar.

The season begins Sunday, Sept. 10, with a performance by the Portland-based duo of Will Woodson and Caitlin Finley.

October’s offering features a return visit by Fόdhla (FO-lah), the trio of Nicole Rabata (flute), Ellery Klein (fiddle), and Bethany Waickman (guitar).

According to an Aug. 26 news release, “the trio, based in Portland and Boston, Fόdhla are long-time favorites with Concerts in West K! audiences. The trio brings high energy and stellar artistry to the traditional music stage. Their sound is firmly rooted in the traditional Irish melodies and ornamentation that fiddler Klein and flute player Rabata honed during years spent abroad in Ireland. Their fiddle and flute melodies are superbly supported by Waickman’s guitar work. Her inventive, tasteful chords provide driving rhythmic underpinning perfected from years of playing for contradances.”

The Fόdhla concert will take place Sunday, Oct 22, from 3 to 5 p.m.

November brings a special solo appearance by Irish fiddler Kevin Burke. Burke, according to the press release, “is considered to be one of today’s finest and most influential fiddlers; he has been at the forefront of Irish traditional music for nearly five decades.

“Burke has an extensive resume of performances and recordings, both as a solo artist and as a member of many of the top groups in Irish music. His fiddling has been a key element of the music of the Bothy Band, Patrick Street, Open House, and the Celtic Fiddle Festival. He has also collaborated with other outstanding Irish musicians — Jackie Daly, Andy Irvine, Paul Brady, and Ged Foley, to name a few.”

Burke’s concert is Sunday, Nov. 12, from 3 to 5 p.m.

The concerts are part of the re-boot of the Concerts in West K! series, following a pandemic-related suspension. For more information, contact Paul Wells 207-985-2831.

SMAA announces autumn classes

September is National Falls Prevention Awareness Month, and the Southern Maine Agency on Aging announced its autumn classes of A Matter of Balance and Tai Chi between September and November. The classes are designed to enrich the quality of life for adults 60 and older by improving their physical wellness and self-confidence.

A Matter of Balance is a falls prevention class designed to help participants increase physical activity, make important home safety improvements, and learn how to respond if a fall does happen. The class empowers participants to take charge of managing their health, and to share their own experiences and concerns about falls.

Tai Chi classes use gentle movements, combining exercise and mental strength to improve mobility, breathing, and relaxation in ways that help people feel greater control over their daily life. It is a safe way for people of all ages and abilities to enjoy life and meet new friends while taking control of their physical, emotional, and mental health.

A Matter of Balance classes meet twice a week for four weeks, and Tai Chi classes meet twice a week for 10 weeks.

A Matter of Balance classes

Sept. 19 – Oct. 12, Bridgton Community Center, 15 Depot St, Bridgton.

Sept. 18 – Oct. 11, Mayflower Place, 27 Mayflower Drive, Sanford.

Sept. 18 – Oct. 16, South Portland Public Library, 482 Broadway, South Portland.

Tai Chi classes

Sept. 12 – Nov. 17, Parks & Rec. Community Room, 20 Recreation Way, Kennebunkport.

Sept. 12 – Nov. 16, Scarborough Community Services (The Hub), 418 Payne Road, Scarborough.

Sept. 11 – Nov. 16, South Portland Public Library, 482 Broadway, South Portland.

Sept. 11 – Nov. 15, Unity Gardens Community Room, 124 Tandberg Trail, Windham.

Sept. 11 – Nov. 15, Tai Chi Deepening (virtual class meets on Zoom).

Sept. 12 – Nov. 16, Tai Chi Deepening (virtual class meets on Zoom).

Preregistration for all classes is required, as class sizes are limited. To register, visit www.smaaa.org/events.html. For more information, contact the SMAA Agewell team at 207-396-6578 or email agewell@smaaa.org.

The Southern Maine Agency on Aging is the focal point in Cumberland and York counties for resources, services and information to empower older adults and adults with disabilities.

Enter the Haggis brings Celtic rock to Vinegar Hill

Enter the Haggis continues its fall tour with an engagement at Vinegar Hill Music Theatre in Arundel on Sunday, Sept. 10. A 15-city tour kicks off in New England, skipping down through the mid-Atlantic before looping back in late October.

According to an Aug. 22 news release, Caroline Browning of Asheville has joined on bass guitar, adding more female energy to the lineup. Her musical talents include keyboard, mandolin, and vocal harmonies. Craig Downie, founding member of Enter the Haggis, said he is excited to introduce the band to the Arundel audience.

“The Vinegar Hill Music Theatre is such a beautifully repurposed barn-come-music venue,” said Downie in an email. “It’s hosted an impressive list of performers through the years, and we are honored to join the ranks. I think we’ll be the first band there to feature bagpipes, though.”

Downie is cornerstone to the band’s multi-instrumental prowess, switching between bagpipes, trumpet, Irish whistle, and harmonica. Front and center are lead vocalists Brian Buchanan (fiddle, guitars, keys) and Trevor Lewington (guitars, songwriting). Tom Barraco’s drum kit adds hard-hitting percussive drive. Rose Baldino (fiddle, vocals) and Browning balance out the previously male dominated group.

The trajectory of the Canadian Celtic rockers spans two decades since a 2003 PBS special, “Live at Lanigan’s Ball,” brought them into an American orbit.

Enter the Haggis lifted off into 2023 from January’s inaugural Camp Haggis. The band hosted a three-day weekend of performances and participatory activities, taking over an entire lakeside resort in Vermont. The event was attended by 200 fans from across the country and will repeat in 2024.

Vinegar Hill offers national, regional, and local music talent throughout the summer and fall. The grounds feature a public garden area, and there are both indoor and outdoor cocktail bars. A theater menu is available for pre-order when purchasing tickets. Showtime for Enter the Haggis is 8 p.m.

For more information, visit www.vinhillmusic.com, or call 207-985-5552.

First Church offers Sept. 4 concert

First Congregational Church of Kennebunkport will host an afternoon of flute and piano music on Monday, Sept. 4 at 4 p.m. The fundraising concert will feature flutist Mary Carol Kennedy and pianist Barbara Berry, both active local musicians.

Kennedy is a multi-instrumentalist, teacher and counselor who received a BA from Colby College, a BM from Hartt School of Music, and did graduate work at Longy/Bard School of Music. She also works as a church music director in North Saco.

Berry, retired music teacher and local artist, earned her BA from the University of New Hampshire, and M.Ed in Creative Arts in Learning from Lesley University, with continuing studies at the Eastman School of Music. Berry is music director at First Congregational Church of Kennebunkport.

The duo will offer works from classical, jazz, folk and tango idioms, from Bach to Bernstein, Faure to Piazzolla.

First Congregational Church of Kennebunkport is located at 141 North St. in Kennebunkport. A suggested donation of $15 at the door is encouraged. For more information, contact Carol Cook at 207-710-7060.

Starfest is a weekend event

Starfest is a weekend long event sponsored by the Astronomical Society of Northern New England. It will be held at the Talmage Observatory at Starfield, the society’s observatory, located on Alewive Road (Route35), in Kennebunk. It will be held from Friday, Sept. 15 September through Sunday, Sept. 17.

The event lasts from noon Friday until early afternoon Sunday. There will be both day (solar) observing and night observing. Both society members and the general public are invited to attend. Members and the public are welcome to camp out – tenting or in vehicles – throughout the event, at Starfield. Attend for the entire weekend, or any part of it. Members will assist those new to amateur astronomy with set-up and observing.

Itinerary

Friday

Noon: Members & Guests arrive, and start setting up their telescopes.

Noontime through dusk: Solar observing.

Dusk: Night observing.

Saturday

Dawn to dusk: Solar observing.

3 p.m. cookout: Participants are welcome to bring items, but not required. Donations to offset food costs are accepted.

6 p.m.: Bern Valliere, a society director, will give a presentation on how the distances to stars, and then to distant galaxies, are determined.

Valliere likens the process to ascending a ladder; where each step up, depends upon the establishment of the step bellow it. Valliere will also discuss standard candles.

7 p.m.: Night observing.

Sunday

Dawn through noon: Solar observing.

Noon: Striking of tents and stowing of telescopes.

The Astronomical Society of Northern New England is a local association of amateur astronomers that meets monthly at The New School, on Route 1, (York Street) in Kennebunk. Meetings are on the first Friday of each month. All those interested in astronomy are welcome; from stargazers and hobbyists, to serious observers, astrophotographers and those interested in astronomical theory. The general public is invited and welcome.

For more information, email asnne.astronomy@gmail.com or visit www.ASNNE.org.

Drive-thru barbecue is Sept. 8

American Legion Post 159 will host a free, drive-thru barbecue on Sept. 8. The event begins at 5 p.m. and “lasts until the food runs out,” according to organizers.

Legion Post 159 is located at 102 Main St. (across from the police station) in Kennebunkport. The menu features pulled pork, smoked chicken, bratwurst, beans coleslaw, potato salad, jalapeno cornbread and desert. Donations are welcome.

For more information, call 207-967-2400.

Author to visit Graves Library

Graves Library will host a free afternoon event featuring author Emily Franklin on Sept. 17.

“The Lioness of Boston” by Franklin delves into Isabella Stewart Gardener’s evolution into an art collector and spotlights her friendships with Henry James, Oscar Wilde and other literary luminaries in the early 1900s. According to a Graves Library news release, “The novel brims with period details, such as Isabella’s ability to shock New England society simply by wearing blue shoes. Franklin also captures Gardner’s ambition, independence and quirks.”

Franklin will discuss her latest novel on Sunday, Sept. 17 at 2 p.m. in the Graves Library Community Room. Copies of her book will be available for sales and signing. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. and light refreshments will be served.

In addition to “The Lioness of Boston,” Franklin is the author of more than 20 novels and a poetry collection, “Tell Me How You Got Here,” Her award-winning work has appeared in The New York Times, Boston Globe, JAMA and other literary magazines.

For more information, call 207-967-2778.

Kennebunk Land Trust announces new event

Kennebunk Land Trust announced last week that it will host a new event, Nature’s Canvas Unveiled: Plein Air Art Auction and Community Art Showcase. The public is invited to see nature through their artistic lens as local artists put brush to canvas en plein air at Kennebunk Land Trust properties over the weekend of Sept. 15-17, and those same works of art will be on display in a silent auction held 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 28 at the The Elective in Kennebunk.

Patrons are encouraged to explore the Kennebunk Land Trust’s network of preserves, take a walk on a Kennebunk Land Trust property over the weekend of Sept. 15-17 and possibly see local artists in their element, “creating a beautiful depiction of the natural beauty of the upland forest, coastal marsh, colorful fields, and wildlife habitats that the land trust protects.”

The locations at which the artists will be painting the weekend will be posted to kennebunklandtrust.org at a later date. The public is encouraged to come see them create their works of art, but note that the locations may be subject to change due to weather or trail conditions.

There will be a public reception at The Elective in Kennebunk from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sept. 28 where the final paintings will be displayed. According to the land trust, the one-of-a-kind works of art will be available for purchase in a silent auction in support of the Kennebunk Land Trust and the artists. Bids may be placed in person at the event and there will also be an online component to the auction for those who are unable to attend. A link to a biddingforgood.com auction will be posted to kennebunklandtrust.org and the Kennebunk Land Trust’s social media channels as the reception date nears and more information is available.

According to Kennebunk Land Trust, space is limited to 15 artists and spaces are filling up quickly. Artists who are interested in creating art for the fundraiser may reach out to info@kennebunklandtrust.org to reserve a spot. Registration closes Sept. 10.

South Coast Senior College info available

South Coast Senior College board will host a Wine & Cheese Reception to welcome anyone interested in learning about the numerous courses scheduled for 2023-24. The reception will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sept. 15 at the Wells Ogunquit Senior Center, 300 Post Road (Route 1) in Wells.

Instructors will be on hand to share insight and information about their courses, including “Byzantium — the 1100 Year Empire that Time Forgot” and the “Untold Story of Resistance to Hitler.” Other teachers can answer questions about the Life Story Writing workshops and Book Talk.

South Coast Senior College courses, most of which cost under $25, are given both on Zoom and/or in-person. The volunteer instructors are former teachers or specialists. There are no grades, no tests, no homework or term papers. According to a college news release, “it’s a relaxed and worthwhile way to keep smartly up-to-speed about art, travel, history, books, writing, music and politics.”

“We hope to see many people at our reception on Sept. 15,” said Sandi Kahn, director of South Coast Senior College in an email. “It will be an informative gathering but also fun.”

For more information about reception or classes at South Coast Senior College, email southcoastseniorcollege@gmail.com or call 207-274-3105.

Land trust plans annual meeting

Kennebunk Land Trust announced that its annual Fall Social and Annual Meeting will be held Sept. 5 from 5 to 7 p.m. near Parsons Beach.

At the meeting, Kennebunk Land Trust will review the past year’s highlights and special projects, announce next year’s goals, and celebrate its volunteers, supporters and community.

The evening will include appetizers and drinks from Kitchen Chicks Catering, views of the ocean, and organizational remarks. Kennebunk Land Trust will host Carey Kish, nature enthusiast, outdoor writer and author (Maine Sunday Telegram, “Beer Hiking New England,” and “Best Day Hikes Along the Maine Coast”). Kish will give a presentation on the value of land trusts and Kennebunk Land Trust from years exploring the Maine outdoors.

According to an Aug, 10 news release, the land trust invites people to, “join in on this yearly celebration of Kennebunk Land Trust’s mission and the community of dedicated individuals and organizations that make our work possible. Thank you so much to the event sponsors: Cole Harrison Insurance, Hancock Lumber (York Street), Hazelwood Handyman, HM Payson, Kitchen Chicks Catering, and Kennebunk Savings.”

There is no charge for tickets, but registration is required and in limited quantity. For more information or to register, kennebunklandtrust.org, or contact the office at 207-985-8734 or info@kennebunklandtrust.org.

Registration closes Aug. 30.

Kennebunk Land Trust’s mission is to permanently conserve and steward land to benefit natural and human communities. Kennebunk Land Trust was established in 1972. Since its inception, the trust has worked to protect over 3,400 acres of land through ownership, conservation easement and partnership. The properties include upland forest, coastal marsh and agricultural fields, and many of them are open for recreational enjoyment.

Conservation trust anniversary shirts available

Kennebunkport Conservation Trust 50th anniversary commemorative shirts come in many sizes. The shirts are sage green, unisex and and include a pocket trail map of all conservation trust properties.

The cost is $30 with all proceeds benefiting the trust. Shirts are available at Kennebunkport Conservation Trust headquarters, 57 Gravelly Brook Road, Kennebunkport, and will be offered the following Kennebunkport businesses:

Daytrip Society, www.daytripsociety.com/.

Kennebunk Outfitters https://kennebunkoutfitters.com/.

Schooner Eleanor, www.schoonereleanor.com/.

McClelland Music Foundation to host organist

The Keith McClelland Community Music Foundation will welcome James Kennerley back to its organ bench for an evening of patriotic marches, familiar classical tunes, and a finishing touch of his own improvisations on songs selected by the audience on Friday, Aug. 25 at 7 p.m.

A native of the United Kingdom, and Portland’s very own municipal organist,

Kennerley recently became a United States citizen. He and his wife Emily recently welcomed a baby girl, making their son Noah a new big brother on Aug. 10.

Internationally known as a performer, composer, arranger, and choral director, Kennerley has performed recitals across England, Europe, and the United States. As the municipal organist for the city of Portland, he performs a full season of concerts on the Kotzschmar organ in Merrill Auditorium.

He has served as music director for three Episcopal churches in New York and Connecticut, and most recently at St. Paul’s Choir School and Parish in Harvard Square. Kennerley assumes an additional role as music minister at the Episcopal Church of St. Mary in Falmouth, Maine, beginning in August 2023.

According to a McClelland Music Foundation news release, Kennerley’s “fascination with music started at the family piano at a very young age. He began piano lessons and became a chorister at Chelmsford Cathedral, and immediately became fascinated with the pipe organ. Eager to learn to play the organ with its thundering low notes and trumpet-like high notes, he learned he would have to grow taller first so that his feet would reach the pedal board below.

“He began his organ studies as a teenager at Harrow, which led to his being organ scholar at Jesus College Cambridge, and then sub-organist at St Paul’s Cathedral in London before he moved to US. Kennerley graduated from The Juilliard School with a degree in historical performance in 2015 and Baroque performance is a core component of his repertoire.

His solo pipe organ performances are inspiring, rousing, and impressive.

The McClelland Music Foundation suggests a $20 donation to help defray costs for continuing concerts.

Newcomers Club schedules first meeting of year

The Newcomers and Neighbors Club of Kennebunk, Kennebunkport and Arundel invites people to attend the first meeting of the year. The meeting, scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, at the Community House in Kennebunkport. The Community House is located at 8 Temple St.

The meeting will feature artist Diane Lent, who will create a painting for patrons. While she is painting, she will speak about her art and what motivates her to paint. The presentation begins at 7:15 p.m.

For more information, visit www.kptanewcomers.org.

Arundel Fall Trail Fest is Sept. 23

Arundel Conservation Trust will host its third annual Fall Trail Fest Run & Walk on Saturday, Sept. 23. The event features 5K, 10K and half marathon distances. For more information or to register, visit www.arundeltrust.org/act-trail-fest.

The ACT Fall Trail Fest half marathon race starts at 9 a.m., the 10K race starts at 10 a.m. and the 5K race starts at 10:30 a.m. The courses are set on the Arundel Conservation Trust multi-purpose trail and the Eastern Trail that and feature woodland and stream views.

​Runners will start at the Arundel Municipal Building parking lot at 257 Limerick Road in Arundel. All races return and finish at the Arundel Municipal Building parking lot. Winners in each age group will be awarded a prize. Prizes range from fresh Maine lobsters to local honey.

Each participant will receive a race day T-shirt. Details for the after-race party will be announced.

​The event is held in partnership with the trust’s sister organization, the Kennebunkport Conservation Trust, that is hosting its annual Trail Fest on Oct. 15.

​All proceeds from the event support local conservation efforts.

For more information, visit www.arundeltrust.org.

Spurling Charity 5K set for Oct. 7

Spurling Fitness announced it will host its eighth annual Spurling Charity 5K on Oct. 7. The family-friendly event invites participants to “walk, run or dance” across the finish line. The event, designed for all ages and abilities, is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. at 1 Alewive Park Road in West Kennebunk.

Each year, a new beneficiary is chosen. This year’s event will benefit The Center for Grieving Children, Maine.

Registration costs $25 and the first 100 to sign up are guaranteed a race T-shirt. To register, visit https://racewire.com/register.php?id=13534.

Amateur Radio Society announces meetings

The New England Radio Discussion Society meets biweekly on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. throughout the year at The New School in Kennebunk. The club informally gathers to support and promote amateur (ham) radio.

Discussion topics include: early and contemporary equipment, digital technology, internet integration, and striving for international contacts. Most meetings include a tech talk by society members. Those interested in amateur radio are encouraged to join the Amateur Radio Society.

Upcoming meetings will be held Sept. 5 and Sept. 19. The New School is located at 38 York St. For more information, contact Alex at 967-8812.

Climate change exhibit ends Sept. 3

The Brick Store Museum announced the opening of its summer contemporary art exhibition, Earthly Observations: Artist Perspectives of Our Climate, in the Bauman Gallery, the museum’s contemporary exhibition space, through Sept. 3.

This show features eight Maine artists displaying 2D and 3D artworks illustrating perspectives of climate change. Maine citizens and those living in other coastal areas have a front row seat to see the changes during their lifetimes. The show is paired with the museum’s first gallery exhibition, Wrapped in Blue, which features costume designs created from hospital sterilization paper saved from landfills by Portland-based Partners for World Health.

Artists in the Earthly Observations exhibition include prominent climate change artist-activists Cole Caswell (Maine Arts Commission Fellow), Kate Cheney Chappell, Anna Dibble, Liz Hunter, Elizabeth Kelley, Andrea Roth Kimmich, Bill Presby and Rhonda Smith. The show boasts painting and sculpture, with pieces from the exhibition also installed in the museum’s courtyard, including Cheney Chappell’s steel Tumblestars and Presby’s Tunny the Tuna.

The exhibition is sponsored by Saco & Biddeford Savings.

Seaglass Chorale puts out call for singers

Seaglass Chorale is about to start rehearsals for its upcoming winter concert that will mark the start of its 30th season. The chorale is planning two Celtic Christmas concerts, on Friday Dec. 1 and Saturday Dec. 2. The group will rehearse be from 6 to 7 p.m. every Thursday beginning on Sept. 7 at St. David’s Episcopal Church, Route 1, Kennebunk.

The concert will feature the full Seaglass Chorale, as well as our select choir the Seatones, an Irish step dancing group, and Irish poetry.

Founded in 1993 by Artistic Director Jean Strazdes, Seaglass Chorale is a non-auditioned adult choral group of 46 voices. The chorale represents some 20 southern Maine communities and regularly performs throughout the area, with concerts in Kennebunk, Kennebunkport, Wells, Sanford, Saco, and other regional venues.

For more information on Seaglass Chorale, to join the gr

oup, or to make a donation, visit www.seaglasschorale.org.

