Girl Scouts from around the state are invited to participate in Girl Scouts Love State Parks, a two-day celebration providing Girl Scouts of Maine (GSME) members with free entry to Maine State Parks on Sept. 9 and 10 this year. The weekend offer applies to all Girl Scouts and their family members accompanying them in the same vehicle during park operating hours thanks to the Maine Bureau of Parks and Lands (MBPL).

“Getting girls out into the woods to explore and challenge themselves to see, do, and learn through camaraderie and fun to meaningfully connect with nature, is so special,” said Jocelyn Hubbell, interpretive specialist for MBPL. “Their participation will inspire a connection to nature throughout their lives, whether continuing to visit parks for recreation and nature observation, helping with conservation efforts, or exploring a career in the parks, conservation, or the natural sciences.”

The weekend of nature festivities is part of a nationwide Girl Scout celebration honoring the beauty and importance of protected state parks across the country. Along with free entry, specialized, interactive workshops will be taking place at select state parks throughout the weekend such as “Mammals and Marvels” at Grafton Notch State Park, “Hike Back in Time” at Holbrook Island Sanctuary, “Wonders of Wildlife” at Mount Blue State Park, and more.

“The opportunity for Girl Scouts, their families, and troops to visit parks throughout Maine during the national Girl Scouts Love State Parks weekend gives them a chance to explore the outdoors and different parts of our beautiful state. GSME is so fortunate to partner with Maine State Parks for a fifth year,” said Samantha Lott Hale, GSME vice president of program.

Participants are encouraged to document their visits to Maine’s various parks through photographs, drawings, and written observations, and share them with GSME via a JotForm that will be shared with visitors in September following the weekend.

For those nterested in this opportunity to see Maine’s State Parks free of charge? Find out more at Maine.gov and check out the Girl Scout Leave No Trace program to learn best practices on how to be an environmentally friendly state park visitor.

To find exceptions of park passes, go to https://www.maine.gov/dacf/parks/park_passes_fees_rules/annual_passes.shtml#exceptions

