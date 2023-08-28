Frontiers

7:30 p.m. Friday. Camden Opera House, 29 Elm St., $30 in advance, $35 day of show. camdenoperahouse.com

Someday, love will find you and break those chains that bind you. Until then, head to Camden to see Journey tribute band Frontiers. You won’t stop believing how solid this band is, as Elaine Tuttle’s Steve Perry-esque vocals belt out hits like “Who’s Crying Now,” Open Arms,” “Separate Ways” and, of course, “Don’t Stop Believin’.” Skip the midnight train going anywhere and instead hop in a car bound for Camden. Everybody wants a thrill. Here’s yours.

Under the Oaks

4 p.m. Saturday. Whistlestop Concert Series Stage, 123 Narrow Gauge Square, Farmington, $30, $5 for UMF student, 12 and under free. goldenoakband.com/under-the-oaks

Make this a Labor Day Weekend to remember by heading to Farmington for Under the Oaks. The mini music festival features performances by five acts, as well as several bonus elements. Plus, you can purchase a weekend camping spot for an extra layer of fun. Under the Oaks is presented by indie folk rock act GoldenOak, which will close out the evening. Before them, you’ll hear sets from Kat Wright, Oshima Brothers, Rigometrics and Darby Sabin. Things kick off at 8 a.m. with breakfast, followed by yoga, two workshops about mushroom foraging and medical mushrooms and herbs, a songwriting workshop, and a community sing-along with GoldenOak. The music starts at 4 p.m.

Stream Reggae

3-7 p.m. Sunday. Jones Landing, 6 Welch St., Peaks Island. joneslanding.net

Local reggae act Stream Reggae has been holding court on summer Sundays for two decades on Peaks Island. The band is Nyah Henderson on lead guitar/vocals, his son, Jay Henderson, on drums, Ricky Richards on keys/vocals, Rick Dufour on bass and Luke Fagan on vocals and guitar. Catch a Casco Bay Lines ferry and make your way to Jones Landing for an afternoon that melts into an evening party. The band will play a combination of covers and tunes from its three albums. Food, drinks and reggae music translates to an absolute blast. Be part of it.

