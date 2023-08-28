SACO — In keeping with its commitment to deliver high water quality as well as meaningful support for communities and customers, Maine Water Company announced the launch of its newly redesigned website. After several months in development, the new website, mainewater.com, offers easy access to essential information and rich content that provides customers transparent information about their drinking water and intuitive self-serve tools for account maintenance, according to a Maine Water press release.

As members of the communities they serve, Maine Water’s longtime commitment to provide a friendlier utility experience was at the forefront of the redesign. Maine Water partnered with Mintz + Hoke, an advertising agency based in Avon, Connecticut, to design and develop the new website. With a customer-first experience in mind, the revamped website features an improved user experience, a modern design and new functionality and utility.

“Working with the team at Maine Water over the last six months has been a tremendous pleasure and honor. Our website redesign centered on four pivotal pillars: an optimized user experience, fostering self-service convenience, cultivating trust and authentically reflecting the company’s persona,” said Mickey Slater, director of Digital Technology at Mintz + Hoke. “We feel this website is a fantastic evolution for the brand’s online experience that will benefit their business and customers alike.”

The website layout places emphasis on being a self-serve customer interface. Customers can now easily access e-bill pay and quickly find information and resources pertinent to their water services in the new Help Center, including FAQs, water quality reports and more.

“We are thrilled to unveil our new site and excited about its ability to better serve our customers. In addition to the intuitive experience that the website provides, we’re happy to now offer more translation and accessibility tools to serve all of our customers and communities in the way that works best for them,” said Michelle Williams, Vice President of Customer Service and Communications at Maine Water. “Our website is now designed to be user-friendly and highlight information important to our customers, making it easier for them to quickly navigate and find the information they need.”

For more information about Maine Water and to check out the new website, visit mainewater.com.

