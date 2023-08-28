TEMPE, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals have released their expected starting quarterback Colt McCoy less than two weeks before the team’s season opener against the Washington Commanders.

The Cardinals announced the move on Monday.

The 36-year-old McCoy had a 3-3 record in spot starts as the backup to Kyler Murray over the past two seasons, and was expected to handle that role this fall while Murray recovers from a torn ACL suffered last season.

But new coach Jonathan Gannon had recently been coy about the team’s starter while Murray was out.

Rookie Clayton Tune and veteran David Blough took the snaps against the Vikings in Saturday’s preseason game.

The Cardinals also traded for quarterback Joshua Dobbs last week, signaling that McCoy might not be the answer.

It’s unclear who the Cardinals might start under center in Week 1.

McCoy has played 12 seasons with five teams, mostly as a backup. He’s thrown for 7,975 yards and 34 touchdowns in his career and has a 11-25 mark in 36 starts.

BROWNS: Cade York is being kicked aside by the Browns.

After a rough exhibition season for the highly touted second-year kicker, York is being released by Cleveland after the team acquired veteran kicker Dustin Hopkins in a trade with the Los Angeles Chargers, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.

York, who went 4 of 8 on field-goal tries and appeared to lose confidence with every kick this preseason, will be waived on Tuesday when NFL teams are required to trim their rosters to 53, said the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team has not finalized all its cuts.

With the Sept. 10 season opener quickly approaching, the Browns sent a seventh-round pick in 2025 to the Chargers for Hopkins, who was available after losing a training camp competition with Cameron Dicker.

TITANS: The clock is ticking for the Tennessee Titans to find a new kicker yet again.

They tried veteran Michael Badgley in their preseason finale after waiving a pair of undrafted kickers, who competed throughout the offseason only to cut him Sunday. The Titans open the season Sept. 10 at New Orleans and are looking once again for a kicker to fill a spot that has been an issue since 2019.

Titans Coach Mike Vrabel called kicker a “fluid situation.”

PACKERS: The Green Bay Packers are making a change at punter by releasing veteran Pat O’Donnell.

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst announced he has released O’Donnell, who had a gross average of 44.5 yards and a net average of 38.9 yards during his lone season as Green Bay’s main punter.

The release of O’Donnell leaves Daniel Whelan as the Packers’ likely punter to open the season. Whelan and O’Donnell had been splitting reps in training camp and throughout the preseason.

JAGUARS: Rookie linebacker Ventrell Miller will miss the season after rupturing his right Achilles tendon in the team’s preseason finale against Miami.

A fourth-round draft pick from Florida, Miller had been battling Shaq Quarterman for a backup spot behind starters Foye Oluokun and Devin Lloyd. But now Miller will spend the year rehabbing on injured reserve.

