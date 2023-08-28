The Saco Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a 41-year-old woman who was last seen in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Aug. 19.

Andrea Ouellette’s car was located in an overflow parking lot at the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, Saco police said in a release. Her keys were still inside the vehicle. She was planning to return to Saco on Aug. 21.

Ouellette is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 230 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue dress.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is being asked to contact the Saco Police Department at 207-284-4535.

