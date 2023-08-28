The Saco Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a 41-year-old woman who was last seen in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Aug. 19.

Andrea Ouellette Photo courtesy of Saco Police Department

Andrea Ouellette’s car was located in an overflow parking lot at the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, Saco police said in a release. Her keys were still inside the vehicle. She was planning to return to Saco on Aug. 21.

Ouellette is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 230 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue dress.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is being asked to contact the Saco Police Department at 207-284-4535.

 

 

 

