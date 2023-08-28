SCARBOROUGH — A Scarborough man died after Scarborough Fire and Police Departments responded to a reported motor vehicle crash on Route 1 at the Comfort Inn at 2:36 a.m. on Monday.

When they arrived, emergency personnel found the lone male, 40-year-old Mudimbiyi Kalombo, unresponsive in the vehicle, police said.

Life saving measures were performed and Kalombo was transported to Maine Medical Center where he later died

As of Aug. 28, police said the crash was being investigated by Officer Melissa DiClemente of the Scarborough Police Department with assistance from the Windham Police Department.

