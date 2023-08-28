First Friday Art Walk

5 p.m. Friday. Downtown/Congress Street, Portland. creativeportland.com

Since its inception in 2000, Portland’s First Friday Art Walk has grown from art galleries staying open longer to an almost carnival-like atmosphere. From street musicians and performers to art openings and pop-up sales, it’s a heck of a fun way to spend an evening. At 6 p.m. in Congress Square Park, you can see the New Moon Ensemble, whose members celebrate the music and dance of Guinea, West Africa.

Ice Cream Train

6 and 7 p.m. Friday. Maine Narrow Gauge Railroad, 49 Thames St., Portland, $14 to $25, 2 and under free. mainenarrowgauge.org

Here’s a chance to pair a sweet treat with a train ride along Portland’s East End Beach. The Narrow Gauge Railroad ice cream train provides riders with summer’s favorite frozen dish to take on the train and enjoy while a 40-minute ride slowly moves alongside Casco Bay as the sun begins its descent. It’s a perfect way to make a memory in one fell scoop.

NEF 54: A Fight at the Opera

5 p.m. Saturday. Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland, $71 to $135. porttix.com

Get ready to rumble! New England Fights and Boston Boxing Promotions are teaming up for one epic evening in Portland. NEF 54: A Fight at the Opera features a mixed martial arts cage on one side of the stage and a boxing ring on the other. Boxing will happen first, and fighters include Michael Bulger and Nicky Tejada. This will be followed by thrilling MMA action, all with the Kotzschmar Organ as a backdrop. For a venue that’s used to classical musical and dance performances, A Fight at the Opera should really knock people out.

New York vs. Boston

8 p.m. Saturday. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, 53 Old Post Road, Arundel, $25. vinhillmusic.com

Have a hilarious night in Arundel at the New York vs. Boston comedy show, hosted by funnyman Mark Riccadonna. New York’s Kevin Flynn cracks people up all over the country, and years ago he portrayed Dr. Bram Walker on the hit HBO series “Sex and the City.” Representing Boston is up-and-coming comic Graig Murphy. Known for incredible voice impersonations, one of Murphy’s early gigs was doing them on WEEI, the Boston sports radio station. Host Riccadonna has released a number of comedy albums, including “If Tom Brady” and “It’s All Downhill from Here.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »