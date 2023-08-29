ARUNDEL – The 15th annual Herb Noble Memorial Ride to benefit Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 17. The ride begins and ends at Bentley’s Saloon in Arundel.

Registration is from 8 to 10 a.m. The cost of the ride is $25 per person and includes a T-shirt. Riders will leave the saloon at approximately 10:30 a.m., and cruise back roads before circling back to Bentley’s by early afternoon.

After returning to Bentley’s, there will be 50/50 raffle and gift certificates and items to be raffled. The items have been donated by several local businesses and ride sponsors. The names of the businesses and sponsors are listed on the back of the ride shirts each year.

Those who wish to sponsor, attend, donate, or volunteer (participants do not have to own a motorcycle or be a rider to take part) should contact Bob Noble at rnoble14@roadrunner.com.

