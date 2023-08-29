KENNEBUNKPORT – Kennebunkport’s Chalk the Port event returns for another year on Saturday, Sept. 9.

The colorful celebration of art, now in its fifth year, brings together artists, residents, and visitors alike to create chalk masterpieces turning the pavement into an open-air gallery.

“We are thrilled to host Chalk the Port once again,” said Stephanie Simpson, director of parks and recreation for Kennebunkport, in an Aug. 28 news release. “It’s a great celebration of art and community and is also the main fundraiser for the Kennebunkport Parks and Recreation Scholarship Fund which benefits so many in our community.”

According to the press release, “talented artists will create masterpieces on pavement at the Kennebunkport Rec Building next to the Consolidated School from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. While they work, visitors are invited to enjoy the Art and Craft Fair, live music, and food and beverage vendors throughout the day.

“Visitors can indulge in delectable treats while strolling through the vibrant artwork, interacting with artists, and soaking up the lively atmosphere. The carnival of color will top off the day from 4 to 7 p.m. with fun and games for the family. Whether you’re an artist looking to participate or an art lover eager to witness the magic, mark your calendars for Saturday, Sept. 9 and join us at Kennebunkport Recreation Building at 20 Recreation Way for this extraordinary event.”

Chalk the Port is made possible through the support of local businesses and community organizations.

According to the press release, “Their commitment to nurturing the arts and promoting cultural events ensures the success of this vibrant celebration year after year. The event organizers would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to all of the sponsors and especially the event sponsor, Port Lobster and Cape Pier Chowder House, as well as the Entertainment Sponsor, Batson River Brewing & Distilling, the Craft Fair Sponsor, Northeast Bank, and the Volunteer Sponsor, Pack Maynard.”

To participate in Chalk the Port, interested individuals can register online at www.chalktheport.com. Spaces are limited and early registration is encouraged. The event is free to attend, and all are welcome to come and witness “the magic of chalk artistry firsthand.”

For more information about Chalk the Port and other upcoming events in Kennebunkport, visit the official event website at www.chalktheport.com or contact Stephanie Simpson at ssimpson@kennebunkportme.gov.

