The town of Yarmouth has launched a new logo as part of its rebranding initiative. The blue logo, which includes a pennant, was designed to to evoke the wind, water and Yarmouth’s rich history, according to the town.

The logo will be used for the town’s internal and external communications, signage, vehicles and website, but the existing Town Seal will be used for paperwork and services that are required to carry a seal, including election documents.

The new logo is part of the first phase of a multi-year rebranding effort, which includes a town website makeover. The second phase will involve updating the town’s roadside signs with the new logo and color scheme.

