Many thanks to The humble Farmer (columnist Robert Skoglund) for his Aug. 26 cautionary advice on how to identify a criminal.

I would humbly suggest that we take note of a relatively new behavior: Avoid at all costs anyone offering to sell you their most recent mug shot. It can only end badly!

Janet Tockman
Springvale

Related Headlines

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
letter to the editor
Related Stories
Latest Articles