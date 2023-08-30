Many thanks to The humble Farmer (columnist Robert Skoglund) for his Aug. 26 cautionary advice on how to identify a criminal.

I would humbly suggest that we take note of a relatively new behavior: Avoid at all costs anyone offering to sell you their most recent mug shot. It can only end badly!

Janet Tockman

Springvale

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: