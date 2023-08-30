CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow was back at practice on Wednesday, more than a month after he was sidelined by a strained right calf muscle.

The Cincinnati Bengals’ Pro Bowl quarterback put on the pads and participated for the first time since he pulled up limping and then went down during a scramble on July 27.

The 26-year-old Burrow warmed up with backup quarterbacks Jake Browning and newly signed practice squad QB Will Grier in the portion of the practice open to reporters. The team said Burrow was not available for interviews Wednesday.

Receiver Tee Higgins said it seemed as if Burrow was never away when the quarterback found rookie receiver Charlie Jones with a perfect deep ball during practice.

“When Joe’s out there, it’s a little more dialed in,” receiver Ja’Marr Chase said.

The defending AFC North champion Bengals open the season Sept. 10 at Cleveland.

Advertisement

TITANS: Cade York will work on his kicking aim and accuracy in Tennessee.

Released by Cleveland after the Browns made a trade to replace him, York cleared waivers and signed with the Titans to be on their practice squad rather than stay with the team that drafted him in the fourth round in 2022.

York’s tenure with the Browns came to a crashing conclusion after he struggled during the exhibition season, missing 4 of 8 of eight field-goal tries.

He had a potential winner blocked in the final minute on Saturday in Kansas City, perhaps the final straw for the organization that had supported him throughout the summer and an inconsistent rookie season.

The Browns were interested in bringing York back on their practice squad, but the 22-year-old opted for a change of scenery.

On Monday, the Browns acquired kicker Dustin Hopkins from the Los Angeles Chargers for a seventh-round draft pick.

Advertisement

Tennessee made a kicking move Tuesday, getting Nick Folk in a trade from the New England Patriots pending the 38-year-old kicker passing a physical.

PANTHERS: The Carolina Panthers waived quarterback Matt Corral, their third-round draft pick in 2022, without him ever having taken a snap from center in a regular-season game for the franchise.

Corral missed his entire rookie season after suffering a Lisfranc injury in a preseason game against the New England Patriots. The Panthers drafted Bryce Young No. 1 overall and added veteran Andy Dalton via free agency this offseason under new coach Frank Reich, leaving Corral’s chances of making the roster in doubt.

Corral was 28 of 47 passing for 248 yards during three preseason games this year.

Coach Frank Reich said the Panthers would like to sign Corral to the practice squad if he clears waivers.

The Panthers claimed three players off waivers — offensive tackle Calvin Throckmorton from the New Orleans Saints, linebacker Claudin Cherelus from the New York Jets, and cornerback D’Shawn Jamison from the San Francisco 49ers.

Advertisement

Along with Corral, the Panthers also waived linebacker Chandler Wooten and wide receiver Derek Wright in corresponding moves.

DOLPHINS: GM Chris Grier said conversations with the Indianapolis Colts about 2021 All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor were “exploratory,” and no official offers were exchanged between the two teams.

The Dolphins had been linked to Taylor in recent weeks as the Colts sought trade partners for their 2020 second-round pick. Talks fizzled Tuesday as the deadline for roster cuts passed, and Indianapolis placed Taylor on the reserve/physically unable to perform list, which will sideline him through the first four games of the season.

They have until the trade deadline on Oct. 31.

“It was just general talks,” Grier said. “A lot of the stuff being reported, like I tell you guys, 95% of it’s wrong. We had some discussions, but it’s no different than any player that’s ever released or available that we know about. … In terms of being close, there was nothing really close.”

Grier was asked if third-year receiver Jaylen Waddle was brought up in trade discussions with the Colts.

Advertisement

He laughed.

“Jaylen Waddle would not be available to anybody,” Grier said.

The Dolphins aren’t in a position where they need to be aggressive in these type of situations. They were also in talks with former Vikings running back Dalvin Cook before he signed with the New York Jets.

Grier said he is happy with the roster Miami has built, and he believes the Dolphins have the pieces to eventually compete with teams that have established themselves at the top of the AFC, including the Chiefs, Bengals and division-rival Bills.

“I think we can compete with them,” Grier said. “That’s to be determined this season. But we feel good about the players. Mike (McDaniel) and the coaching staff, they do a fantastic job. I think this is a very close group that’s focused.”

The Dolphins have also been consistent in their outward confidence in their current running back room.

Advertisement

They brought back Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson, their leading rushers from 2022, who both averaged more than 4.6 yards per carry. Miami also has rookie running back De’Von Achane, Salvon Ahmed, who had a strong preseason, and undrafted rookie Chris Brooks, who impressed enough in the preseason to make the initial 53-man roster.

VIKINGS: The Minnesota Vikings were in the process of signing former Miami Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin, his agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed.

After releasing four-time Pro Bowl pick Dalvin Cook for salary cap relief, the Vikings made Alexander Mattison their featured ball carrier.

They’re more concerned about the depth behind him, with second-year player Ty Chandler currently the primary backup and kickoff returner Kene Nwangwu the only other tailback on the active roster. Nwangwu missed much of training camp with an undisclosed injury.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »