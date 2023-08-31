Antique appraisals event

The Buxton-Hollis Historical Society is planning a vintage, valuables and antiques appraisals event on Sept. 23 at the Brewster Barn at 8 Brewster Place.

A $30 donation includes one appraisal by Rachel and Joshua Gurley of Gurley Antiques Gallery in Scarborough.

Item registration is open from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., followed by a social hour from 3 to 4 p.m. and then public appraisals from 4 to 6:30 p.m.

For more information or to RSVP, visit buxtonhollishistorical.org or call Jan at 831-9356 or Bev, 929-6495.

