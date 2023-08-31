Sandy Lord Celebration of Life

To the editor,

Long time educator, mentor, treasurer of scholarships and friend to hundreds Sandra Lord had 2 final requests left upon her desk in a note prior to her passing May 31st.

She said, ‘Dear Mark, though I am gone I am still giving orders.’ First was if we had a Celebration of Life she wanted it in the form of a tailgate party, before a football game, with music and stories.’ Sandy also spent the last 2 years of her life raising funds to refurbish the Wyland Wall at OOBHS. Renowned artist WYLAND painted the seascape mural on the side of the OOBHS Gym in 1998. Fading to the tough southern exposure sun over the years, the painting needed a makeover.

Sandy’s wishes are coming true. With the help of townspeople, local businesses, fellow Alumni, the OOB School Board and countless others…we will fulfil her dreams in the next couple of weeks. Local OOB Alumni artist Rusty Whitten will be climbing the scaffolding and resurrecting the painting (that he personally aided the famous Wyland with 25 years ago) and will bring the mural back to life.

Sandy’s Celebration of Life will be on Friday night, Sept. 8th on the lawn outside of the gymnasium under the mural, as we celebrate with the unveiling of the Wyland Wall (in her loving memory) as well as her ‘tailgate party’ before the OOBHS reigning State Champion Football Team takes on Dirigo. The Memorial service begins at 5:30 before the kickoff at 7pm. Come join in on the fun with music, free burgers and hot dogs, guest speakers, and a video tribute to Sandy Lord….as we fulfil her dreams as she rests after a job well done. We look forward to seeing you there!

Mark Andrews

OOB Alumni President

