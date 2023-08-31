Scarborough Land Trust (SLT) honored long-time supporter Lee Sprague with their 2023 Conservationist of the Year Award. Presented on Aug. 24 at their acclaimed Broadturn Farm Dinner event, this annual award recognizes an individual, organization or business for their significant commitment and outstanding leadership in protecting the natural and agricultural resources in the Town of Scarborough.

Lee and her late husband, George, have been active in land conservation for over 50 years, starting with open space conservation in Sherborn, Massachusetts, according to a SLT press release. It was Lee who encouraged George to create the first wetlands conservation act in the United States in 1968, as well as the Rural Roads law that George authored in the early 1970s while serving in the Massachusetts Legislature. Lee has also supported many projects around the world to help preserve land, access, and open space, including a conservation organization in South Africa.

Loyal supporters of Scarborough Land Trust since the 1990s, Lee and her family helped jumpstart the trust’s land protection efforts by starting SLT’s Charisma Land Acquisition Fund in 2007. The Charisma Fund has enabled SLT to complete a number of key land acquisition projects over the past 15 years. Lee and her family were instrumental in SLT’s first-ever purchase of land, resulting in the protection of the 125-acre Libby River Preserve in 1996. A memorial trail at Libby River Preserve is named in honor of her daughter Lucy. In addition to land acquisition, Lee has also supported several ongoing maintenance and stewardship efforts, including the early foundational work needed at Broadturn Farm.

“Lee and her family have played a role in every land acquisition project since 1996,” said Jeremy Wintersteen, SLT board member. “Lee is always willing to lend a hand, offer encouragement, rally support, and share a laugh. Some of Scarborough’s most beautiful protected lands would not have been possible without Lee’s encouragement, advice, and support.”

In presenting the award, Betts Armstrong, president of SLT, said “Lee is a true conservation champion. Her generous support has helped us conserve special places like Libby River Preserve, Broadturn Farm, Fuller Farm, Warren Woods, Pleasant Hill Preserve and Blue Point Preserve, ensuring public access and the enjoyment of nature for this and future generations. SLT and the Scarborough community are fortunate to have Lee as a neighbor, friend, and passionate conservation advocate.”

For more information about the Scarborough Land Trust and how to become a supporter, visit www.scarboroughlandtrust.org or call (207) 289-1199.

