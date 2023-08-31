The Scarborough Land Trust (SLT) is hosting the Maine Outdoor Film Festival (MOFF) at Memorial Park (5 Durant Drive, Scarborough – behind the Town Municipal Building), Thursday, Sept. 7.

The doors open at 7 p.m. and the films start at 7:30 p.m. All are welcome to attend and we recommend bringing a chair or blanket. If we cancel because of bad weather, the rain date is Thursday, Sept. 14. A donation to SLT of $10-$15 is suggested for this event. Advance donations can be made at https://scarboroughlandtrust.org/donate/. In-person donations will be taken on the night of the event.

SLT and MOFF will bring the evening of outdoor adventure and conservation films, under the stars at Memorial Park. SLT Executive Director Andrew Mackie said, “we are so thrilled to bring some of the most interesting outdoor films by the brightest film makers to Scarborough. This is part of SLT’s efforts to connect our community with the incredible experiences available in the natural world for all individuals.”

The films scheduled to be viewed this night are:

“Wild and Still” (13.35 minutes) – Featuring dramatic kayak footage.

“Renaissance” (5 minutes) – A ballet dancer finds her true expression through movement in the mountains.

“The Feeding Frenzy” (6.57 minutes) – Follow a brood of five Phoebe hatchlings.

“The Understory” (15.5 minutes) – Set in Temple, Maine, the film investigates the younger generation of trees living below the canopy.

“Born Curious” (18.45 minutes) – The film explores the life of J.R. Harris, an explorer, psychologist and “curious dude”.

“Whatever Floats Your Goat” (5.66 minutes) – Join an individual goat-packing a raft up to a high mountain lake.

“Invasive” (6.04 minutes) – Experience the fight to retain biodiversity in Maine.

“Elevated” (15 minutes) – Deaf climber Sonya Wilson faces the challenge of communication while climbing in this non-verbal film.

You can learn more about each film at the MOFF website, https://maineoutdoorfilmfestival.com/2023-scarborough/.

For more information about the Scarborough Land Trust and how to become a supporter, visit www.scarboroughlandtrust.org or call (207) 289-1199.

