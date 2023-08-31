The Scarborough Public Library recently celebrated the end of its annual Summer Reading Program, which was also referred to as the Summer Learning Program. It kicked off on June 21 at Wentworth School. The overall theme was called “Think Outside.” The program provided all ages with reading logs and bingo sheets that were turned in Aug. 30.

“We had about 130 people come celebrate their achievements!” said library Youth Services Manager Deanna McNamara.

McNamara said the biggest decision for the participants was deciding if it was going to be a reading program or a learning program. McNamara said, “Not every kid wants to strictly read all summer, so we offer a variety of learning activities.” The activities were varied, like memorizing poems, making a recipe from a cookbook, or simply playing board games. McNamara went on to say, “All learning is important and while we may be partial to reading, we want to encourage kids in a fun and positive way.”

Each week of the program had its own theme. McNamara explained, “We structured our Summer Program like a summer camp would with a different theme each week. We had scheduled programs around each week’s theme, but also drop-in activities were available to families.” The variety of activities included making friendship bracelets, designing a baseball card, outdoor games like cornhole, paper plate campfires, tying knots, pen pal writing, dancing, and more.

The themes were Wildlife Week, Movin’ and Groovin’ Week, Discover-Maine Week, Camp Out Week, Arts and Crafts Week, Sport and Games Week, Spirit Week and the finale with KindKids music. McNamara said “The KindKids music was amazing!” She said several of the children sang, danced, played outside, and chose books.

KindKids is a music duo with original music, puppets, and interactive performances. Rob Duquette and Amanda Panda make up the duo. “We have been creating and sharing music for kids for many years and it is events like today’s that bring us the most joy,” Duquette and Panda said. “Libraries really are our favorite place to be! KindKids Music shares kindness through music and we love our performances for kids of all ages.” The duo tours nationally and visits schools. It’s focus is on using music as a tool for social emotional learning. “We are also music educators teaching from our home studio in Biddeford as well as at Roots Academy in Cape Elizabeth.” Their songs are all originals and can be found on Spotify. Children were allowed to keep little noise makers provided by KindKids.

After the music, the children and parents lined up for ice cream with whipped cream on top. McNamara said one of the highlights of the summer program was “the Reader’s Theater Program. We read and then performed ‘Caps for Sale’. While it wasn’t the most well attended program, it was so much fun, and the kids absolutely loved getting to perform!” The other favorite was the dancing, she said. “We did a line dancing program where we did dances like the Macarena, Cotton-Eye Joe, YMCA and also Toddler Dance parties which were loved by all.”

