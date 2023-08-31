Free community meal – Wednesday, Sept. 6, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. Face masks and social distancing.

Bean supper – Saturday, Sept. 9, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St., Westbrook. Beans, coleslaw, red hot dogs, American chop suey, Italian bread, pies and beverages. Call 854-9157 for advance orders; pick up at 4:45 p.m.

Pot roast takeout supper – Saturday, Sept. 9, 5-6 p.m., Raymond Village Church, 27 Main St., Raymond. Pot roast and gravy, potatoes, green beans, carrots, roll and brownie. $12. Order before noon at 655-7749 or office@rvccme.org.

Free dinner – Saturday, Sept. 16, 4:30-6 p.m., First Baptist Church Westbrook, 733 Main St., Westbrook. Sponsored by the Open Door Kitchen.

