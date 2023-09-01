Town manager resigns

Town Manager Nathaniel Rudy has resigned, effective Friday, Sept. 8.

Rudy, who has been the town manager since March 2021, has accepted a position as a foreign service officer with the U.S. State Department.

“It has been my honor and privilege to serve the citizens of Gray, and I am eager for the opportunity to serve the United States in this new role,” he said in a press release from the town.

The town will appoint an interim manager. For more information, contact Jonathan Hartt, director of human resources, at jhartt@graymaine.org or 657-3339, or Town Council Chairperson Krista Chappell at kchappell@graymaine.org.

Let’s talk about turtles

Derek Yorks, a biologist from the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife who focuses on reptile research and conservation, will host a discussion about turtles and reptiles Saturday, Sept. 2, at Maine Wildlife Park.

The talks at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the park amphitheater are free with park admission. No registration is required.

Advertisement

For more information, visit mainewildlifepark.com or call 822-6460.

Intro to parkour

Gray-New Gloucester Recreation, in collaboration with Movement Lab Collective, will host an introduction to parkour for kids from kindergarten to eighth grade Wednesday, Sept. 6, at the community building in New Gloucester.

Classes will be separated into groups by grade. Each class is about half an hour. Kids in kindergarten through first grade will have the first class at 5:15 p.m. The second will be at 5:50 p.m. for grades 2-4 and the final at 6:25 p.m. for grades 5-8.

Sign up for $60 at grayrec.com.

Budget vote reminder

Gray residents can vote on the revised town budget Sept. 9 at the Gray-New Gloucester High School.

The Town Council will hold meeting at 9:30 a.m. at the high school to discuss the warrant articles. The town meeting will begin at 10:30 a.m., during which residents can vote on the budget. It will end no later than 5 p.m.

For more information on the budget, visit graymaine.org.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: