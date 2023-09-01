Dinner and a show

The Windham Parks and Recreation Department will offer a community trip to attend a performance of “The Sound of Music” at the Lyric Music Theater in South Portland Sept. 22.

The trip includes dinner at Elsmere BBQ. The bus leaves from the town hall parking lot at 5 p.m. and returns at 9:30 p.m. The cost is $35 per person. Attendees pay for their own barbecue meal.

For more information, contact the parks and recreation department at 892-1905.

Vet services help

Veterans’ Services Officer John Sherburne will be at the Windham Veterans Center every second Wednesday of the month to help local vets access benefits and submit veterans claims.

The Windham Veterans Center has been without a service officer since the COVID-19 pandemic limited services.

Sherburne will be at the center from 9 to 11 a.m. To make an appointment, contact him at 822-2391 or johntsherburne@maine.gov.

Kids’ end of summer party

Children 5 years old and younger are invited to an end of summer party at the Windham Town Hall playground Sept. 22. The party, hosted by the Windham Parks and Recreation Department, will go from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Entertainment includes games, music, food and dancing, as well as bubble blowing and balloon animals made by the Party Palooga group.

In the case of poor weather, the event will take place in the Windham Town Hall gym. For further information, contact Windham Parks and Recreation at 892-1905.

Craft vendors wanted

The Windham Historical Society will host a fall harvest festival Oct. 7 and is seeking vendors for a craft show that will be part of the festivities. The festival will have live music, food booths, old-fashioned contests and games, blacksmith demonstrations and tours of the historic buildings on the society’s Village Green at 234 Windham Center Road.

The price is $25 for a 10-foot space. Crafters looking to reserve a spot can contact 892-7139 or haleypal@aol.com.

