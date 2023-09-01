Richard D. Baker, 75, of Kennebunk, passed away suddenly Monday evening, Aug. 28, 2023, at Southern Maine Health Care in Biddeford.

Dick, to those who loved him, was born Sept. 17, 1947 in Brockton, Massachusetts, the son of James Albert and Anne T. Sweeney Baker, and graduated from Cardinal Spellman Catholic High School in Bridgewater, Massachusetts, class of 1965. He went on to attend Northeastern University, graduating in 1970 with a degree in mechanical engineering.

He joined the former Morningstar Corp. in Kennebunk, where he met the love of his life, Kathy Maurice. They married in 1976 and moved to Connecticut where Dick joined Bic Pen. With an uncanny ability to problem solve production issues, his work led to the registering of several patents for machines and processes, including the manufacture of the Bic Roller Pen and the barrel of the ubiquitous Bic lighter.

Moving to Maine to join Vishay Sprague, he worked there for 22 years, finally finishing his career at AVX 10 years ago. Always working on side projects, he also invented a machine he called “Count and Crush,” selling it to what is now locally known as “Clynk.” In his spare time, he was working on a prototype of a high-speed train on his 3D printer, producing a functional to-scale model which he raced across the floor with his grandchildren.

Dick built several homes over the years, including his family home in Kennebunk, and most recently a tiny house with his daughter. He had a passion for golf and was very proud of his 2017 Webhannet Golf Club Member/Guest Championship win, beaming whenever discussing his green jacket. In the winter, downhill skiing was his sport, always recording his top speed each year to make sure he “still had it;” last season’s top speed was over 60 mph. He also enjoyed club racing cars, and still had his first car, a 1965 Mustang Fastback.

He is predeceased by his parents, and siblings Patricia Baker Falla and Robert J. Baker.

Survivors include his loving wife of 47 years Kathleen D. Baker of Kennebunk, children Keith W. Baker of Norwalk, Connecticut, Tara Anne Baker of Kennebunk, and Cayla Baker of Hollis Center, two grandsons Cameron and Clarke Baker, brother James J. Baker of Minneapolis, mother-in-law Maureen Maurice, and special nieces Mary Beth, Jacqueline, and Joanne Falla.

Visiting hours will be held 4 to 6 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk. To follow, a celebration of Richard’s life will be held at the Nonantum Resort in Kennebunkport. Casual dress, polo golf shirts appreciated. Interment will be in Hope Cemetery, Kennebunk.

Should Friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the Center For Grieving Children, 555 Forest Ave., Portland, ME. 04101.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Richards’s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

