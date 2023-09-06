BRUNSWICK – Gordon “Cappy” T. Bradley Sr., 83, of Maplewood Manor, Brunswick, went to be with the Lord on Sept. 1, 2023, at Glenn Ridge in Augusta

Gordon was born on Feb. 1, 1940, to Cynthia and Joseph Bradley. He was schooled in Brunswick and graduated from Brunswick High School. Not long after graduating, he joined the United States Coast Guard in the mid-1950s.

﻿After being discharged from the Coast Guard, he found his calling as a firefighter at the Naval Air Station, Brunswick. He retired from being a firefighter after 25 years of service. Later in life after a short retirement, he was offered a job with Maytag Aircraft refueling military aircrafts for about 12 years.

﻿In his younger years, Cappy went to the Brunswick Church of the Nazarene. Later in life he started attending the Auburn Church of God and was part of the Worship Team. He loved to read as much as he could about Jesus Christ as well as get all the religious books he could find and he did find a lot.

﻿Cappy will be remembered for his love for his family. He and Marilyn visited New Hampshire on many occasions to visit his mom, his three sisters, and many nieces and nephews. Cappy had a love of music. He played the trumpet, saxophone, and piano, and his son grew up with him playing the accordion. His only child, now grown up and living in Florida loved to go to his dad and Marilyn’s house where he and his son consumed as many lobsters as they could along with steamed clams as their wives watched the two who were covered in butter.

For 28 years Marilyn stood by his side, loving him through all the trials of life. They were like two peas in a pod.

﻿Gordon is survived by his wife, Marilyn of 28 years; his son Gordon Bradley Jr. and his wife Susan of Zephyrhills. Fla., three sisters, Pamela Livingston, and Penny Wilson, both of New Hampshire, Joann and her husband Russell Turner of Maine; and a granddaughter Kira M. Devocht of Brunswick.

﻿Family and friends are invited to attend a time of visitation at 12:30 p.m., on Friday, Sept. 8, at Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal Street, Brunswick, ME 04011. A Funeral Ceremony will commence at 1 p.m. at Brackett Funeral Home. A Graveside Service will follow at Cranberry Horn Cemetery, Harpswell.

To offer condolence and share fond memories please visit http://www.brackettfh.com to view Cappy’s online memorial.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous