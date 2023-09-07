School department is

listed as top workplace

The Gorham School Department has been selected as one of “The Best Places To Work in Me” for 2023 in the large employer category.

“We are one of 26 large employers selected across the state based upon data collected by the Best Places to Work In Maine process,” the department said in a news release. “We are the only school district on the list.”

The district will find out its overall ranking of those 26 later in October. The Gorham School Department has 650 employees, including coaches and substitute teachers, according to Superintendent Heather Perry.

Wednesday Triad

meetings resume

The Gorham, Windham, Westbrook Triad group will kick off its fall meetings at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, at the Gorham Police Department, 270 Main St.

Triad, a partnership of law enforcement, elder services providers and seniors that promotes well-being and safety for senior citizens, meets on the second Wednesday of each month.

For more information, call 887-9222.

Advertisement

Art on South

reminder

The Art on South annual art fair, hosted by the Gorham Village Alliance, is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at Preble Street Common, 42 South St. Admission is free.

More than 20 local artists will have paintings, photography, pottery and more for sale. Featured artists include Sarah Coughlin, Jim Kucherman and Kristine Biegel.

Sullivan House Bakery will provide coffee and snacks. See the event listing at fb.me/e/1zWBjGhNa.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on Sept. 5, 1973, that John Chandler and Family of Gray Road were guests of Evelyn Adams at her camp on Ossipee Lake in Waterboro over the Labor Day weekend.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The U.S. Treasury Department reported on Aug. 24 that the U.S. public debt was $32,777,879,728,405.51.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: