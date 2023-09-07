Pot roast takeout supper – Saturday, Sept. 9, 5-6 p.m., Raymond Village Church, 27 Main St., Raymond. Pot roast and gravy, potatoes, green beans, carrots, roll and brownie, $12. Takeout only with outside seating available. To order, call 655-7749 before noon Sept. 9 and leave a message with name, number of meals and pick-up time, or send that information to office@rvccme.org.

Bean supper – Sept. 9, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St., Westbrook. Two kinds of beans, coleslaw, red hot dogs, American chop suey, Italian bread, pies and beverages. Takeout available at 4:45 p.m.; to order in advance call 854-9157.

Free community meal – Wednesday, Sept. 13, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St. COVID precautions are still being taken, including wearing masks when not eating.

Free dinner – Saturday, Sept. 16, 4:30-6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 733 Main St., Westbrook. Sponsored by the Open Door Kitchen.

