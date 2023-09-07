Veterans cookout

The veterans appreciation cookout is set for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at Riverbank Park on Main Street, with food, music and camaraderie.

Westbrook Veterans’ Services Officer Arty Ledoux said he hopes many veterans will turn out for the event.

Backpacks needed

Donate backpacks and small Hannaford gift cards to Westbrook Schools to support students in need. Donations can be dropped off at the School Department’s Central Office, 117 Stroudwater St., or by contacting jmunro@westbrook.me.us.

Puppetry to entertain seniors

Westbrook Seniors, an organization of residents in Westbrook and surrounding communities ages 50 and up, will resume meeting after the summer break at noon Sept. 18 at the Community Center. Ventriloquist and magician Dana Perkins and his puppets will entertain after a brief business meeting.

New members are welcome. Meetings are held on the first and third Monday of each month. During the second meeting of each month, starting Oct. 16, a full meal will be served, with reservations are required.

Westbrook Seniors also provides annual scholarships to high school seniors and arranges field trips. For more information, contact Carol Sue Hayden at 854-2112 or Sharon Darche, 415-8092.

Concerts

Rob Sylvain and Friends will perform at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, at Conant Homestead, 89 Conant St., with a $10-$15 suggested donation.

Friday concerts will continue at the Conant Homestead through Sept. 22.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on Sept. 12, 1973, that Sgt. Robert Douglass had visited his parents at 22 Brown St. after serving three years in Germany. He then was assigned to Fort Jackson in South Carolina.

