Five candidates will be on the Nov. 7 ballot in the race for two available Gorham Town Council seats.

Council Vice Chairperson Ronald Shepard is not seeking reelection after serving three three-year terms. He joined the council in 2014 the day he retired as the town’s police chief. He had been with the Gorham Police Department for 42 years.

Shepard could not be reached for comment before the American Journal’s Wednesday deadline.

The other town council seat on the ballot is now held by Suzanne Phillips, who is seeking reelection.

Joining Phillips on the ballot are candidates George Vercelli, Charles “Lou” Simms, Christopher Kelley and former Councilor James Hager.

There are no contested races for three seats on the Gorham School Committee.

The three seats are now held by James Brockman and Nicole Hudson, both of whom decided not to run again, and Chairperson Sarah Perkins, who is seeking another three-year term. Along with Perkins, Mia DeSanctis and Michelle Littlefield will be on the School Committee ballot.

Nicole Yeo-Fisher is the only candidate for a one-year term to fill the vacancy left by Darryl Wright’s resignation last spring.

Hudson said in a statement that because balancing family, work and School Committee responsibilities has been difficult for her at times, she decided not to seek reelection.

She said Gorham students, staff and fellow School Committee members “continue to amaze” her with their dedication to the schools and their community even when “there have been a number of obstacles over the past three years.”

“It would be easy for folks to be defensive or get caught up in the negativity, however, these difficulties have been treated as moments of reflection and provided an opportunity for growth for our district,” Hudson said. “I look forward to supporting our schools as a parent and engaged citizen. I also hope to support the diversity, equity and inclusion work being done within the district as a parent/community member of the Anti-Racism and Equity Committee.”

Brockman did not respond to an email request for comment.

