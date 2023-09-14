Authors/Poetry

Sept. 16

J.B. Harris author talk: “The Immigrant’s Wife,” 1:30 p.m., Bridgton Public Library, 1 Church St., Bridgton. bridgtonlibrary.org

Sept. 23

Gerry Boyle author talk: “Robbed Blind,” 1:30 p.m., Bridgton Public Library, 1 Church St., Bridgton. bridgtonlibrary.org

Film

Sept. 14

“The Fugitive” (1993): Rated PG-13, 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St., Gray. graypubliclibrary.com

Advertisement

Sept. 19

“Joy Ride” (2023): Rated R, 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St., Gray. graypubliclibrary.com

Sept. 21

“Blithe Spirit” (2021): Rated PG-13, 1 p.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road, Windham. windham.lib.me.us

“The Bridges of Madison County” (1995): Rated PG-13, 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St., Gray. graypubliclibrary.com

Sept. 23

Advertisement

“Hotel Transylvania: Transformania” (2022): Rated PG, 10:30 a.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St., Gray. graypubliclibrary.com

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” (2023): Rated PG, 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St., Gray. graypubliclibrary.com

Music

Sept. 14

Alive in the Root: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

Sept. 15

The Renovators: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $10. lennyspub.com

Advertisement

Neon Rodeo: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Sept. 16

Gabe Rice, class and lecture: Faculty concert series, plus masterclass and lecture, 2 p.m., Corthell Hall, USM campus, 13 University Way, Gorham. Free. usm.maine.edu/music

Ray Fulcher Band: 6 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Bonny Edwards and the Practical Cats: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $10. lennyspub.com

Sean Mencher: 7 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com

Advertisement

Sept. 17

T.J. Swan: 11 a.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Sept. 20

Fat Knuckle Freddie and File Fives: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

Sept. 21

Continental Shakedown: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

Advertisement

Andi Fawcett: 8:30 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Sept. 22

The Zoot Jumpers: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $15. lennyspub.com

Darlin’ Corey: 7 p.m., Conant Homestead, 89 Conant St., Westbrook. $10-$15 suggested donation. facebook.com/theConantHomestead

Osher Faculty Jazz Ensemble: 7:30 p.m., Corthell Hall, USM campus, 13 University Way, Gorham. $15, $10 seniors. usm.maine.edu/music

Inside Wants Out: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Advertisement

Sept. 23

Runnin’ Down A Dream, Small Craft Advisory: 6 p.m., Music on Main, 144 Main St., Bridgton. Free. musiconmainbridgton.com

Misspent Youth: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $10. lennyspub.com

Sept. 24

Thomas Clukey: 11 a.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Theater

Sept. 17

Advertisement

“One Song Only”: Ed Reichert’s Musical Theater Studio students, 2 p.m., Corthell Hall, USM campus, 13 University Way, Gorham. Free. usm.maine.edu/music

Sept. 21-24

“Rabbit Hole”: 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Schoolhouse Arts Center, 16 Richville Road, Standish. $20. schoolhousearts.org

Through Sept. 24

“The Importance of Being Earnest”: 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, Windham Center Stage Theater, 8 School Road, Windham. $15, $12 students, seniors and veterans. windhamcenterstagetheater.com

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: