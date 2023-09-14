Free dinner – Saturday, Sept. 16, 4:30-6 p.m., FBC Westbrook, 733 Main St., Westbrook. Sponsored by Open Door Kitchen.

Free community meal – Wednesday, Sept. 20, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. Face masks and social distancing.

Senior meal – Wednesday, Sept. 20, noon, St. Anne’s Church, 299 Main St., Gorham. Social time at 11:30 a.m. $4 suggested donation.

Spaghetti and meatball supper – Saturday, Sept. 23, 5-6:30 p.m., St. Hyacinth Church, 268 Brown St., Westbrook. Sponsored by Boy Scout Troop 87. Spaghetti with beef and turkey meatballs, salad, garlic toast and dessert. $8 adults, $5 under age 10.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: