Foley remembers Cramer

Mayor Michael Foley honored former City Councilor and County Commissioner Lyle Cramer, who died Aug. 30.

“Lyle lived in Westbrook for 40 years and served the community in various roles during that time. He embodied the essence of what public service truly means,” Foley said in his Mayor’s Message on Monday. “He dedicated his life to the communities he lived in and Westbrook is a better place because of him. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.”

Kids Safety Day

Kids Safety Day with free food and events is set for Saturday, Sept. 16, in the parking lot between the Westbrook Hannaford and Saco & Biddeford Savings.

Hot dogs, popcorn, water and soda will be served all day. The schedule includes a fire prevention smoke house, displays of public safety vehicle and CPR demonstrations from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; a mock crime scene, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; K-9 demonstrations, 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.; and a vehicle extrication demonstration, 11 a.m.

The Bicycle Coalition of Maine will sponsor a bicycle rodeo supported by Ernie’s Cycle Shop. The Michael T. Goulet Traumatic Brain Injury and Epilepsy Foundation will give away free multisport helmets to the first 200 attendees along with a fitting and safety check. Attendees also can bring their old helmet in for a fitting, and have an opportunity to win one of two bicycles, according to a press release.

Westbrook Youth Football will have a table providing info about new sports safety equipment, and the Girls Scouts of Maine will explain outdoor survival skills and first aid treatment.

Kids Safety Day is sponsored by Westbrook Public Safety, Saco & Biddeford Savings, Westbrook Hannaford, The Michael T. Goulet Traumatic Brain Injury and Epilepsy Foundation, Ernie’s Cycle Shop, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Maine, My Place Teen Center, Westbrook Communities that Care, Westbrook Kiwanis, Westbrook Safe Mobility and Access Committee and Girl Scouts of Maine.

Conant concert finale

Darlin’ Corey, featuring Erica Brown, Matt Shipman and Kris Day, will close out the summer concert series at the Conant Homestead at 7 p.m. Sept. 22 at 89 Conant St. The suggested donation is $10-$15.

Seniors meeting reminder

Westbrook Seniors, an organization for residents ages 50 and up from Westbrook and surrounding communities, will meet at noon Monday, Sept. 18, at the Westbrook Community Center.

Ventriloquist and magician Dana Perkins and his puppets will entertain after a brief business meeting.

New members are welcome. Meetings are held on the first and third Monday of each month. During the second meeting of each month, starting Oct. 16, a full meal will be served, with reservations are required.

For more information or to join, contact Carol Sue Hayden at 854-2112 or Sharon Darche, 415-8092.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on Sept. 19, 1973, that Duane Burton, son of Robert Burton of Halidon Road, had graduated from recruit training at Great Lakes Naval Training Center in Illinois.

