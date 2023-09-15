Benefit concert for riding center

Hearts & Horses Therapeutic Riding Center’s fundraising concert, “Bands Behind the Barn,” will take place from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16. Funds will go toward scholarships for the therapeutic riding program for children and adults with physical or cognitive disabilities.

The event includes food trucks, mobile bar service, a cornhole tournament, games and raffles. Admission is $10 at eventbrite.com. The riding center is located at 63 Justin Merrill Road in Buxton. For more information, call 929-4700.

What’s it worth?

The Buxton-Hollis Historical Society will host a vintage, valuables and antiques appraisals Sept. 23 in the Brewster Barn at 8 Brewster Place.

A $30 donation includes a social time with “delightful fare” along with one appraisal by Rachel and Joshua Gurley of Gurley Antiques Gallery in Scarborough.

Item registration will be open from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., followed by a social hour at 3 p.m. and then public appraisals from 4 to 6:30 p.m.

For more information or to RSVP, call Jan at 831-9356 or Bev, 929-6495.

