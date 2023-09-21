Beverly Atkinson, left, and Buxton-Hollis Historical Society Chairperson Jan Hill will host an antiques appraisal fundraiser Saturday, Sept. 23, in the barn at the Royal Brewster Mansion, 8 Brewster Place in Buxton. Registration of items to be appraised by Rachel and Joshua of Gurley Antiques Gallery in Scarborough gets underway at 1:30 p.m. A social hour with hors d’oeuvres and desserts will be held from 3 to 4 p.m., followed by the appraisals from 4 to 6:30 p.m. The cost is a $30 per person. The event is the historical society’s first fundraiser since the pandemic. Seating is limited; for reservations, call Hill at 831-9356 or Atkinson, 929-6495. Robert Lowell / American Journal