BRUNSWICK – Cherry Ann Clapp, 75, of Princes Point Road, passed away peacefully on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, at her home in the presence of her loving family.

She was diagnosed with stage IV cancer in early April. Facing the news with hope and courage, and having defeated it once before, she certainly was not going down without a fight. She bravely battled this unrelenting disease, yet the spread was too aggressive and hindered only a short amount of time. The family wishes to thank friends and family that sent cards, flowers and stopped by to visit with her. A special thank you to the entire CHANS Hospice Care team who provided immeasurable medical support and ensured her final moments were comfortable and filled with genuine care and compassion.

﻿Cherry was born in Stoneham, Mass., on Jan. 21, 1948, and grew up in Brunswick, Maine. She was the daughter of Edwin James Chase and Dorothy Lee Halvorsen who both pre-deceased her. She attended Bath Christian, was part of the first 8th grade graduating class of Pine Tree Academy and graduated high school from Pioneer Valley Academy in 1966. Afterwards she attended Atlantic Union College in S. Lancaster, Mass. It was there where she met the love of her life, Dr. R. Wayne Clapp. Their love was undeniable and on August 9, 1970, they married. They were blessed with five children and 35 years of marriage, adding “that wasn’t long enough” before he passed away in 2005.

﻿Cherry put her heart into everything she did. She was an active member of the Brunswick S.D.A. Church, served on the school board of Pine Tree Academy, and volunteered for the Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, Brunswick Soup Kitchen, The Gathering Place, and was a docent for Eagle Island. Her true passion was gardening and landscaping; she would create breathtaking beauty.

﻿Immediate family cherishing her memory include her brother, James Edwin Chase of Brunswick, her sister Nancy Lee Clapp of Sheffield, Mass.; two sons, Marc Wayne Clapp of Durham, and Ryan Allen Clapp of Rockville, Md., three daughters, Janna Lynn Gallman of Alexandria, Va., Kerrie Ann Frasco of Stafford, Va. and Cheryn Leigh Mylonas of Oklahoma City, Okla.; and two grandchildren Anthony Wayne Frasco and Katelyn Anna Frasco. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends and all who knew her.

﻿A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 30, at 4:00 p.m. at the Brunswick Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 333 Maine Street, Brunswick.

﻿Arrangements are entrusted with Stetson’s Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 12 Federal Street, Brunswick, Maine. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Stetson’s Funeral Home website, http://www.stetsonsfuneralhome.com

﻿Memorial donations may be made to:

Pine Tree Academy

67 Pownal Rd.

Freeport, ME 04032

