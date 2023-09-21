Seventh annual public dinner – Saturday, Sept. 23, 5-6 p.m., First Congregational Church of Scarborough, 167 Black Point Road, Scarborough. Fundraiser sponsored by Men’s Fellowship. Spaghetti, salad, garlic bread, beverages and cookies. Dine-in buffet, takeout options. $12, $8 ages 9 and under. Cash only.

Spaghetti and meatball supper – Saturday, Sept. 23, 5-6:30 p.m., St. Hyacinth Church, 268 Brown St., Westbrook. Sponsored by Boy Scout Troop 87. Spaghetti with beef and turkey meatballs, salad, garlic toast and dessert. $8 adults, $5 ages 9 and under.

Senior meals – Wednesday, Sept. 27, noon, St. Anne’s Church, 299 Main St., Gorham. Social time at 11:30 a.m. $4 suggested donation.

Free community meal – Wednesday, Sept. 27, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. Face masks and social distancing.

Maine harvest supper – Saturday, Sept. 30, 4:30-6 p.m., Casco Village Church, United Church of Christ, 941 Meadow Road, Casco. Ham, potatoes, baked beans, roasted vegetables, pumpkin breads, cider and homemade apple pies and crisp. $10, $5 ages 8 and under.

Haddock supper buffet – Saturday, Sept. 30, 5 p.m., Living Waters Church, 197 Parker Farm Road, Buxton. $10 suggested donation, $5 children, $20 family. Takeout options.

