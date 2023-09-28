Vandals with guns

targeting vehicles

The Gorham Police Department is investigating five incidents of vandals shooting at vehicles this week, according to Chief Christopher Sanborn.

Police first responded at 8 p.m. Sept. 25 to a report of gun vandalism to a vehicle on South Street. A pellet rifle/BB gun was used and four additional incidents were reported throughout Monday night and Tuesday, Sanborn said in a press release.

Similar incidents were reported in Buxton and Scarborough, he said.

A white Ford Econoline van has been identified as a potential vehicle of interest. Potential suspects also have been identified, Sanborn said.

Police are asking other residents who have experienced similar vandalism to contact their local departments. Witnesses are urged to contact Gorham Police Department at 222-1660.

Mark calendars for

Antique Tractor Day

Maine Antique Tractor Plow Day is set for 8 a.m. Oct. 14 at Parsons Dairy Farm at 322 Buck St. Admission is free.

At the annual event, vintage tractors from 1960 and older plow and harrow a 70-acre corn field. For more information, contact Ron Winship at 892-0163 or visit maineantiquetractorclub.com.

Reminder: Fall

brush drop-off

Gorham Public Works Department will accept brush from residents from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 7, and Oct. 21.

Commercial drop-off and stumps are not accepted. Bags of leaves and grass clippings should not be left at the facility.

For more information, call 222-4950.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on Sept. 26, 1973, that Sarah Emerson, daughter of Horton Emerson of Sylvan Road, was a student at Bates College.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The U.S. Treasury Department reported on Sept. 21 that the U.S. public debt was $33,100,408,357,471.81.

