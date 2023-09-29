BATH – Mary “Dottie” Hinds, aka Dottie (Gill) Hinds. 94, of Bath, died Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. She was born in Boston, Mass. on Feb. 10, 1929, daughter of Christopher and Mary (McKinnon) Gill and was the second of three children.

Dottie graduated from Morse High School, class of 1947. She married Donald P. Hinds September 1948 and traveled with him for several years while he was in the U.S. Navy. They returned to Bath where Donald worked at BIW prior to his passing in 1972.

Dottie worked for Bath Memorial Hospital for 35 years then continued to work at Hermit Island Gift Shop in Small Point and Reny’s of Bath until Covid restrictions kept her home. Dottie was a lifelong communicant at St. Mary’s Church in Bath

Dottie was an avid gardener and baker. She was well known for her flowers and cookies. She was an enthusiastic walker around Bath and the beach at Small Point, accompanied by her constant companion, Smudge, a border terrier.

Dottie is survived by her daughter, Patricia A. Hinds of Windham; a sister, June Harper of Newport Richey, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews, Wayne and Sheree Harper, Lynn (Harper) and Raymond Pawley, Lisa (Harper) and Leo Hill, Christopher and Laurie Gill, Scott and Michele Gill.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday, Oct. 6 from 12 to 2 p.m. at the David E. Desmond and Son Funeral Home, 638 High St., Bath. The funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. A gathering will immediately follow the service, site to be determined.

To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the

Humane Society or

Bath Fire Dept.,

Firefighters Association

