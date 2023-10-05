Authors/Poetry
Oct. 7
Laurie Lico Albanese author talk: “Hester,” 4 p.m., Nathaniel Hawthorne’s Boyhood Home, 40 Hawthorne Road, Raymond. hawthorneassoc.com
Oct. 11
Melanie Brooks and Jennifer Dupree author talk: “A Hard Silence” and “The Miraculous Flight of Owen Leach,” 6 p.m., Baxter Memorial Library, 71 South St., Gorham. baxterlibrary.org
Exhibits/Galleries
Oct. 12
“Embodying Softness/Excavating Delight”: Jackie Milad and Libby Paloma, 6 p.m. opening reception, exhibiting through Dec. 9, USM Art Gallery, 5 University Way, Gorham. Free. usm.maine.edu/gallery
Film
Oct. 5
“What’s Love Got To Do With It?” (1993): Rated R, 1 p.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road, Windham. windham.lib.me.us
Oct. 7
“The Little Mermaid” (2023): Rated PG, 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St., Gray. graypubliclibrary.com
Oct. 10
“Dracula” (1931): 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St., Gray. graypubliclibrary.com
Oct. 11
“Rebel Without a Cause” (1955): Rated PG-13, 5 p.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road, Windham. windham.lib.me.us
Oct. 12
“Gigi and Nate” (2022): Rated PG-13, 1 p.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road, Windham. windham.lib.me.us
Oct. 14
“Elemental” (2023): Rated PG, 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St., Gray. graypubliclibrary.com
Music
Oct. 5
The Strangely Possibles: 6 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com
Oct. 6
Two Minutes Out: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $5. lennyspub.com
Jacques, Haines and Perkins: 7:30 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com
American Ride: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com
Oct. 7
Travis James Humphrey: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $5. lennyspub.com
Alison Brown: 8 p.m., Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield. $30. stonemountainartscenter.com
Ragged Jack: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com
Oct. 8
Jim Brady: 11 a.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com
Oct. 10
The Blind Boys of Alabama: 8 p.m., Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield. $110. stonemountainartscenter.com
Oct. 11
Lazzlo Family Band: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com
Oct. 12
Aaron Nedeau: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $5. lennyspub.com
Oct. 13
Mike Preston and Kim Curry: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com
Cowboy Angels: 7:30 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com
Northern Groove: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com
Oct. 14
Bridget Convey, Lynn Vartan: 2 p.m. masterclass, 7:30 p.m. performance, Corthell Hall, USM campus, 13 University Way, Gorham. $15, $10 seniors. usm.maine.edu/music
Peter Gallway and the Real Band: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $10. lennyspub.com
Nick Bosse and the Northern Roots: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com
Oct. 15
TJ Swan: 11 a.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com
Annual Outdoor Band Concert: 1 p.m. masterclass, 7:30 p.m. performance, Corthell Hall, USM campus, 13 University Way, Gorham. Free. usm.maine.edu/music
Theater
Through Oct. 22
“Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”: 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, Schoolhouse Arts Center, 16 Richville Road, Standish. $25, $23 students and seniors. schoolhousearts.org
Send questions/comments to the editors.