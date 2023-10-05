Authors/Poetry

Oct. 7

Laurie Lico Albanese author talk: “Hester,” 4 p.m., Nathaniel Hawthorne’s Boyhood Home, 40 Hawthorne Road, Raymond. hawthorneassoc.com

Oct. 11

Melanie Brooks and Jennifer Dupree author talk: “A Hard Silence” and “The Miraculous Flight of Owen Leach,” 6 p.m., Baxter Memorial Library, 71 South St., Gorham. baxterlibrary.org

Exhibits/Galleries

Oct. 12

“Embodying Softness/Excavating Delight”: Jackie Milad and Libby Paloma, 6 p.m. opening reception, exhibiting through Dec. 9, USM Art Gallery, 5 University Way, Gorham. Free. usm.maine.edu/gallery

Film

Oct. 5

“What’s Love Got To Do With It?” (1993): Rated R, 1 p.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road, Windham. windham.lib.me.us

Oct. 7

“The Little Mermaid” (2023): Rated PG, 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St., Gray. graypubliclibrary.com

Oct. 10

“Dracula” (1931): 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St., Gray. graypubliclibrary.com

Oct. 11

“Rebel Without a Cause” (1955): Rated PG-13, 5 p.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road, Windham. windham.lib.me.us

Oct. 12

“Gigi and Nate” (2022): Rated PG-13, 1 p.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road, Windham. windham.lib.me.us

Oct. 14

“Elemental” (2023): Rated PG, 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St., Gray. graypubliclibrary.com

Music

Oct. 5

The Strangely Possibles: 6 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

Oct. 6

Two Minutes Out: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $5. lennyspub.com

Jacques, Haines and Perkins: 7:30 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com

American Ride: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Oct. 7

Travis James Humphrey: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $5. lennyspub.com

Alison Brown: 8 p.m., Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield. $30. stonemountainartscenter.com

Ragged Jack: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Oct. 8

Jim Brady: 11 a.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Oct. 10

The Blind Boys of Alabama: 8 p.m., Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield. $110. stonemountainartscenter.com

Oct. 11

Lazzlo Family Band: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

Oct. 12

Aaron Nedeau: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $5. lennyspub.com

Oct. 13

Mike Preston and Kim Curry: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

Cowboy Angels: 7:30 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com

Northern Groove: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Oct. 14

Bridget Convey, Lynn Vartan: 2 p.m. masterclass, 7:30 p.m. performance, Corthell Hall, USM campus, 13 University Way, Gorham. $15, $10 seniors. usm.maine.edu/music

Peter Gallway and the Real Band: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $10. lennyspub.com

Nick Bosse and the Northern Roots: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Oct. 15

TJ Swan: 11 a.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Annual Outdoor Band Concert: 1 p.m. masterclass, 7:30 p.m. performance, Corthell Hall, USM campus, 13 University Way, Gorham. Free. usm.maine.edu/music

Theater

Through Oct. 22

“Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”: 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, Schoolhouse Arts Center, 16 Richville Road, Standish. $25, $23 students and seniors. schoolhousearts.org

