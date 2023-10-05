Pet food drive

Buxton is collecting dog and cat food donations for No Bowl Empty 2 Pet Food Pantry in Waterboro.

Donations can be dropped off at Buxton Town Hall during business hours through Nov. 7.

No Bowl Empty helps provide pet food and supplies to over 2,100 pets per month in southern Maine, according to the town website. “Dog and cat food are the pantry’s most requested items. However, … any and all supplies to help pets in need in our community (are welcome,) including treats, dog toys, cat toys, cat litter, leashes, collars and small animal food.”

Contact the pantry at 233-2793 or nobowlempty@outlook.com.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on Oct. 3, 1973, that Alma Sabine, a widow, was honored by the Groveville Community Club for her many years of service to the community. She had been a member of Buxton Grange, Pythian Sisters, Eastern Star and Ladies League of the North Congregational Church. She had been a clerk at several stores and worked part time in Stevens Market in Groveville. Lois Haines, treasurer of the community club, presented a memory book of the occasion and a gold pin to Sabine.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: