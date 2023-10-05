SMCC honors Smith, Perry

The Southern Maine Community College Foundation has recognized developer Jon Smith and Superintendent Heather Perry for their excellence in contributions to the community. Smith and Perry and the other “A Light on the Point” awardees will be honored at a fundraiser Nov. 2 at the South Portland campus.

Smith, owner of Great Falls Construction in Gorham, will receive the Outstanding Alumnus of the Year Award.

“Since graduating from SMCC in 1988 with a building construction degree, Jon has been a constant contributor to not only SMCC but also his home community of Gorham,” the foundation wrote in a press release. “Jon founded Great Falls Construction in 1988 and has since built the business up from a one-person operation to having nearly 25 employees, running several projects simultaneously while maintaining high industry standards.”

The Outstanding Business/Organization Award goes to Perry for Gorham schools’ “significant impact” in the community and support of SMCC.

“Heather was the catalyst for building the partnership that led to the Educator Apprenticeship Program,” a press release said. “The program has the goal of helping people earn a living as they learn, eventually … filling jobs that are in critical need right now. Heather has been a fantastic leader, helping aspiring educators take that next step into a true career.”

Town grants to aid businesses, farms

The town has announced a matching grant program to help businesses and farms grow and expand into new areas of operation.

The Capital Expenditure Matching Grant program provides 50% reimbursement of a capital item, service or site expansion project, up to a maximum award of $15,000. The program will award grants to businesses in three sectors: agriculture; manufacturing and skilled trades; and retail and food services. At least one grant will be awarded to a business or farm in each sector.

“A total of $45,000 in funding was allocated by the Gorham Town Council for the creation of the new grant program. The program is made available to businesses and farms currently operating in Gorham on commercial and agricultural property located in the town of Gorham,” a press release said. “These single, one-time procurements will help grantees accelerate plans for growth and create opportunities for expansion, entrepreneurship and job creation in Gorham.”

In support of the new program, Gorham Savings Bank will provide $10,000 in additional funding as a “Hometown Match” that will go towards meeting the match requirement for one or more grant recipients.

Details about the grant program and how to apply are available at gorham-me.org or by contacting the Department of Community Development at 222-1622. The deadline to submit an application is Nov. 17.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on Oct. 3, 1973, that Guy Kendall and his wife entertained a Long Island, New York, visitor at their home on South Street.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The U.S. Treasury Department reported on Sept. 28 that the U.S. public debt was $33,126,476,376,937.36.

