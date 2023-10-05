Bean supper – Saturday, Oct. 7, 5-6 p.m., American Legion Auxiliary, 15 Lewiston Road, Gray. Beans, chop suey, red hot dogs, coleslaw, casseroles, biscuits and butter, punch and coffee. $12, $6 ages 5-11, free ages 4 and under.

Senior meals – Wednesday, Oct. 11, noon, St. Anne’s Church, 299 Main St., Gorham. Social time at 11:30 a.m. $4 suggested donation.

Free community meal – Wednesday, Oct. 11, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. Face masks and social distancing.

Bean supper – Saturday, Oct. 14, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St., Westbrook. Beans, coleslaw, red hot dogs, chop suey, bread, pies and beverages. $10, $5 children. Call 854-9157 to order takeout.

Lions harvest supper – Saturday, Oct. 21, 4:30-6:30 p.m., American Legion Post 62, 17 Dunn St., Westbrook. Ham, potatoes, carrots, turnips, dessert and more. $12, $5 children.

